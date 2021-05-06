fbpx
Home > Entertainment > Arts > PHOTOS: New mural completed at Midtown pizza parlor
PHOTOS: New mural completed at Midtown pizza parlor

By Eric Marks
Artist Anthony Ortega paints a mural on the exterior wall of Noble Pie Parlor and Piñon Bottle Co. in Midtown Reno May 3-5, 2021. Image: Eric Marks / This Is Reno

One Midtown building received a facelift this week with local artist Anthony Ortega creating a mural on a local pizzeria and bar. The mural embraces the shared wall space of Noble Pie Parlor and Piñon Bottle Co. Ortega describes the project as “a beautiful and symbiotic relationship” between local business and artists. Ortega’s use of color and contrast has introduced a vivid and eye-catching piece of art on the once dark wall space of the plaster building facade and is viewable to the public anytime.

Ortega completed the work over three days, May 3-5. Check out the photos below for his work from start to finish.

Eric Marks

Born in 1971, Eric Marks was fortunate enough to grow up in a time and family where photography and literature were normal parts of his life. His parents were always enthusiastic and supportive of his photography as a child, and encouraged him to read and write as much as possible. From 2005 to 2012 he owned an award-winning, international, high definition video production company, and has produced video and photography in over 14 different countries on four continents. Eric majored at the University of Nevada, Reno in English/Writing and Art, graduating with English and Photography degrees in 2013, and again with an Art degree in 2018. He teaches all genres of photography at Truckee Meadows Community College, is a freelance photojournalist for several publications, and offers private photography instruction.

