PHOTOS: New mural completed at Midtown pizza parlor

One Midtown building received a facelift this week with local artist Anthony Ortega creating a mural on a local pizzeria and bar. The mural embraces the shared wall space of Noble Pie Parlor and Piñon Bottle Co. Ortega describes the project as “a beautiful and symbiotic relationship” between local business and artists. Ortega’s use of color and contrast has introduced a vivid and eye-catching piece of art on the once dark wall space of the plaster building facade and is viewable to the public anytime.

Ortega completed the work over three days, May 3-5. Check out the photos below for his work from start to finish.