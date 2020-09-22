Free online forum to discuss local news media

Nevada News Alliance is gearing up for the third in its series of free online forums on “Debunking News Myths,” slated for Thursday, Sept. 24 at 4 p.m. Panelists this week talk about paying for local news in “Paid by the Click?”

“For more than a decade, reporting capacity in Nevada has shrunk as advertising dollars move to social media and subscriptions to news outlets decline,” NNA said in a statement. “Understanding that local news is a vital part of a healthy democracy, the Nevada News Alliance is a new organization committed to making local news in Nevada more relevant, more trusted and more financially stable.”

So how is local news paid for in this new media environment? Panelists in the discussion include:

Paul Boger, Politics/Education reporter, KUNR public radio, will talk about the way public media works to support a newsroom (@Paul_Boger)

Brian Duggan, executive editor of the Reno Gazette-Journal, will talk about how commercial media makes money to pay the bills (@brianduggan)

Elizabeth Thompson, managing editor for The Nevada Independent, will describe the way non-profit newsrooms support themselves (@elizthompsn)

Al Stavitsky, dean of the Reynolds School of Journalism will moderate the panel.

The “Paid by the Click?” conversation will be held on Zoom and Facebook on Thursday, Sept 24 from 4 to 5 pm. Sign up on NNA’s Facebook event page or EventBrite to receive a link to the Zoom meeting the day of the event.

More information is available at http://www.nevadanewsalliance.com

This Is Reno is a member of Nevada News Alliance.