Local media partnership wins diversity award for pandemic news coverage

KUNR Public Radio, Noticiero Móvil and This Is Reno have won a regional Edward R. Murrow award from the Radio Television Digital News Association for excellence in diversity, equity and inclusion.

The award recognizes their collaborative effort to provide Spanish-language news and information in 2020 to Northern Nevadans. Their reporting covered the pandemic, which has had ripple effects on education and the economy, along with the 2020 election and immigration.

Translation funding for the partnership was provided by Facebook and the Local Media Foundation. Jenny Manrique translated dozens of articles for the partnership and continues to edit and translate Spanish-language news stories for This Is Reno.

Bob Conrad, This Is Reno publisher and editor, said This Is Reno’s commitment to the local community means providing news to as many residents as possible.

“Reno residents are increasingly bilingual and speak Spanish as a first language. Partnering with KUNR Public Radio and Noticiero Móvil helped communicate important and timely news to our community,” he said. “We are grateful to both news sources for their support and ongoing collaboration.”

This Is Reno was founded in 2009. It is Reno’s only locally owned and operated online news and events source. This Is Reno won three awards for its news coverage in 2020.