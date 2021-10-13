Reporters, editors to gather for ‘Local News Matters’ discussion on Oct. 19

A panel of Nevada journalists will discuss the importance and sustainability of local news Oct. 19 at 6 p.m. for “Local News Matters,” a live and virtual event at the Nevada Museum of Art theater. The event is organized by Nevada News Alliance (NNA) and the Reynolds School of Journalism at the University of Nevada, Reno as part of the 2021 Cole Campbell Dialogues in Democracy.

“The number of journalists employed in Nevada has dropped significantly over the past two decades,” NNA wrote in a statement about the event. “Widespread downsizing and, in some cases, loss of local news organizations in Nevada has diminished access to information that previously helped sustain healthy community connections.”

The evening’s program includes several components, designed to engage journalists and the community in conversation about sustaining local news.

The evening’s keynote features Larry Ryckman, editor of the independent, digital The Colorado Sun and a former editor and reporter for Denver Post and Associated Press. Ryckman plans to provide a larger look at the state of local news, looking to how other states are working to expand and support the industry.

Ryckman will then moderate a panel with local journalists including Arianna Bennett of KTVN News, Michelle Billman of KUNR Public Radio, Brian Duggan of the Reno Gazette Journal, Jazmin Orozco Rodriguez of The Nevada Independent, and Bob Conrad of This Is Reno. The audience is invited to participate with questions about sustaining local news.

A reception in the museum’s atrium follows the formal program.

Limited in-person seating is available along with virtual participation. The event is free, but registration is required. Tickets and information are online here.