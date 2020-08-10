fbpx
Home > Featured > V&T Railway shifts gears, launches socially distanced railbikes as train alternative
Featured

V&T Railway shifts gears, launches socially distanced railbikes as train alternative

By ThisIsReno
By ThisIsReno
Image: Isaac Hoops

Images by Isaac Hoops

The V&T Railway this past weekend launched its Carson Canyon Railbike Tours, “a CDC compliant activity” an alternative to the railroad’s usual steam train tours, which had to be canceled due to COVID-19.

Departing from the V&T’s Eastgate Depot, the railbikes are four-seat recumbent bikes that include a “peddle assist” motor to help riders make their way along the 2% grade in Carson Canyon. Tours are an hour-and-a-half and include snacks and water, along with a short talk on Carson Canyon’s mining boom and history at the bottom of the canyon, before riders make their way back to the station.

Tour operators say the bikes are a good way for families and small groups to get outside and exercise while socially distancing. Sanitizing procedures for the bikes are conducted regularly, as well.

Tickets are $45 per seat and tours run Tuesday through Sunday in August, and Wednesday through Sunday in September and October. Details are online at https://vtrailway.com/.

Check out photos from the media day tour below.

ThisIsReno

This Is Reno is your source for independent, online Reno news and events since 2009. We are locally owned and operated. #thisisreno

Related

Carson Canyon Railbike Tours deliver an experience unlike...

Black Lives Matter protest in Carson City ends...

Carson City honored as Top Western Town by...

CARSON: Advocates to End Domestic Violence to Host...

Celebrate Summer at the 2019 Capital City Brewfest

Nevada Initiative to Diversify Economy

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

* This Is Reno only publishes comments by those who include real first and last names. Anonymous comments and comments using fake names will not be published. By using this form, you agree to abide by our commenting policy found linked at the bottom of this page, and you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website.

Share via
Send this to a friend