V&T Railway shifts gears, launches socially distanced railbikes as train alternative

Images by Isaac Hoops

The V&T Railway this past weekend launched its Carson Canyon Railbike Tours, “a CDC compliant activity” an alternative to the railroad’s usual steam train tours, which had to be canceled due to COVID-19.

Departing from the V&T’s Eastgate Depot, the railbikes are four-seat recumbent bikes that include a “peddle assist” motor to help riders make their way along the 2% grade in Carson Canyon. Tours are an hour-and-a-half and include snacks and water, along with a short talk on Carson Canyon’s mining boom and history at the bottom of the canyon, before riders make their way back to the station.

Tour operators say the bikes are a good way for families and small groups to get outside and exercise while socially distancing. Sanitizing procedures for the bikes are conducted regularly, as well.

Tickets are $45 per seat and tours run Tuesday through Sunday in August, and Wednesday through Sunday in September and October. Details are online at https://vtrailway.com/.

Check out photos from the media day tour below.