V&T Railway announces tickets are now on sale for the 2022 holiday season to THE POLAR EXPRESS™ Train Ride (sponsored)

The magic returns to Carson City, Nev. November 17, 2022

All aboard! V&T Railway is celebrating the return of THE POLAR EXPRESS™ Train Ride in Carson City this 2022 holiday season. Guests will experience the magic of the famed holiday story come to life. Riders are encouraged to wear their favorite pajamas and partake in caroling and a reading of the classic story on their way to the North Pole. V&T Railway is now selling tickets to this immersive family-oriented experience at Eastgate Depot.

V&T Railway’s The Polar Express Train Ride, with trains operated by Virginia & Truckee Railroad Co., runs Wednesday through Sunday, with some exceptions.. Trains depart at 5 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.. Popular dates and times are expected to fill quickly, but seats are now available for departures Nov. 18, 2022, and continuing through Dec. 23, 2022. Tickets are available at vtrailway.com and guests are encouraged to book soon as this beloved holiday tradition is expected to sell out once again.

“This year’s train will continue the beloved ride to The North Pole and you can expect to see THE POLAR EXPRESS™ characters you know and love, once again,” said David Peterson, Commission Chair.

The adventure comes to life when the train departs for a round-trip journey to the North Pole led by a cast of talented actors. Set to the sounds of the motion picture soundtrack, passengers will relive the magic of the classic story as they are whisked away on THE POLAR EXPRESS™ for a one-hour trip to meet Santa. Once on board, the conductor will work his way through the coach and punch golden tickets before hot chocolate and a delicious cookie are served by dancing chefs. Passengers then read along with the classic children’s book, The Polar Express, by Chris Van Allsburg. Santa and his helpers board the train to greet passengers and each guest is given the first gift of Christmas. During the trip, characters on each car lead fantastic onboard entertainment – just like in the film! Each guest will take home a keepsake sleigh bell and souvenir golden ticket in addition to the wonderful memories made on this magical trip. Just like the kids in the book, families are encouraged to wear their pajamas for the ride!

The ride offers four different experiences: Coach Car, Deluxe Coach Table Car, VIP Car and the VIP Private Room offering a private experience for up to 15 guests. Ticketing is tiered with standard rates Nov. 17 through Dec. 11, 2022, and premium dates starting Dec. 14, 2022, and running through Dec. 23, 2022. Tickets start at just $30 and range up to $90 per person, based on date and selected passenger car. Exact dates, times and fares are available by visiting vtrailway.com.

Credentialed press members and influencers covering the event are welcome to our Media Night taking place Nov. 17, 2022. Please contact Leann Pinguelo at [email protected] to reserve tickets for your group if you qualify.

Want to be a part of the magic? V&T Railway is seeking energetic and animated actors, actresses and singers to be a part of The Polar Express Train Ride. Auditions are being held Sept. 10 and Sept. 17, at Eastgate Depot. Contact Nicolle Larson at [email protected] to schedule an audition time or for more information. Those under the age of 18 must have a parent/guardian attend for the entirety of the entire casting call.

For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit vtrailway.com or call 833-RAILSNV. For the latest updates on V&T Railway, follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

