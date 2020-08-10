The Children’s Cabinet hosts annual fundraiser, Art of Childhood, virtually (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

August is always such an important month for The Children’s Cabinet as they celebrate their clients and the work of their amazing staff while raising funds for vital programing during Art of Childhood. This year, Art of Childhood will be going VIRTUAL and The Children’s Cabinet is inviting everyone to join them from their computer, phone, or tablet when the team goes live on YouTube at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 27.

The faces of The Children’s Cabinet.

Art of Childhood will include a live raffle drawing, an online live and silent auction, and Fund-A-Need all through a secure, online bidding platform.

Here are several ways you can help support Art of Childhood 2020:

Save the Date: If you didn’t have Art of Childhood on your calendar, now is the time – 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020! Get all the details at www.ArtOfChildhood.com.

Pre-Register for Art of Childhood: Visit www.AOC2020.Givesmart.com and pre-register for the event. This allows you to receive emails and text message alerts about raffle tickets, auction item previews, and notifications when the items go live. You’ll also be able to jump right in and bid the evening of Art of Childhood.

Become a Sponsor: Sponsorship opportunities for Art of Childhood are still available, visit www.ArtOfChildhood.com, and click the “sponsorship opportunities” link.

Donate an Auction Item: They are still accepting auction items for the silent auction. If you’d like to donate, please contact Cortney Webb at [email protected] or call 775-856-0347.

or call 775-856-0347. Spread the Word: Help them build a virtual audience by forwarding this information to your friends and family! It’s an easy click to inform your friends and family, ask them to pre-register, and logon to YouTube the night of Art of Childhood.

Buy a Raffle Ticket: Raffle tickets are available for sale now at www.AOC2020.Givesmart.com to win an amazing raffle prize from their sponsor, SCHEELS. A family camping package, this prize is perfectly timed for a family get-together outdoors.

While this year might be a little different, they will share their clients’ stories, which are the reason The Children’s Cabinet continues to be dedicated to providing care, education, and counseling services for more than 12,000 families each year.

The Cabinet’s free family counseling program is open to any family or young adult up to 24 years of age. The Children’s Cabinet is the only non-profit organization in northern Nevada that consistently provides free family counseling services.

Currently, The Children’s Cabinet’s Family Counseling program continues to provide support to families even during COVID-19 business closures and social distancing.

About The Children’s Cabinet

Established in Reno 1985, The Children’s Cabinet exists to keep children safe and families together by offering services and resources that address unmet needs. The organization represents a unique and effective collaboration between the private sector and public agencies in Nevada. The Children’s Cabinet offers a wide range of services: basic needs, child care resources, education, and work experience programs, crisis intervention, and family counseling. As a non-profit agency, The Children’s Cabinet relies on community support to provide programs and services at no charge to children and their families.

