Hot August Nights shifts gears to virtual event

Classic cars meet modern technology this year as the long-running Hot August Nights festival takes portions of its event virtual. The car show—where there’s no chance of a nick or a scratch to the paint jobs—is driven by people’s choice voting which also raises funds for organizations that support the daily and academic needs of northern Nevada’s at-risk youth.

According to a statement from the festival, the virtual event allows classic car owners to join a virtual team, upload a photo or video of their car, and invite the community to vote for their car via donations. Each team will have winners automatically tallied by funds raised, and there will be an overall winner for most funds raised. The virtual event is online at FundDuel.com/HotAugustNights and the awards event is Aug. 12 at 5pm PDT.

Event organizers say they were looking for novel ways to celebrate the festival amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, when developing plans for this year’s event. Incoming Executive Director, Alan Tom said, “This is a unique way to interact with others while showing off a little muscle or a lot of classic, all while doing it from your couch or driver’s seat.”

The festival does have a couple of in-person, socially distanced activities locally.

This Friday and Saturday, Aug. 7 and 8 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Hot August Nights will have an official souvenir merchandise sale at Summit Racing Equipment located at 960 E Glendale Ave. in Sparks. They’ll have 2020 festival merchandise along with “bundle deals” from their “Oldies Emporium Tent.”

After the merchandise sale, on Friday, Aug. 7, Renown Health is hosting a classic car cruise to thank healthcare workers. There’s no formal route, but classic car owners can cruise by the front entrances of the Mill Street hospital and South Meadows medical center with signs of support, honking and cheers on Friday, Aug. 7 from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

For more information, call (775) 356-1956 or visit hotaugustnights.net. For the latest updates on Hot August Nights, visit Facebook.com/HotAugustNights.