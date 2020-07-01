Dickson Realty leads Nevada with 2020 REAL Trends America’s Best Real Estate Professionals (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

Dickson Realty has announced that Reno’s No. 1 real estate company had more individual agents on the prestigious 2020 REAL Trends America’s Best Real Estate Professionals list than any other real estate company in northern Nevada. This list recognizes the best of the best for their exceptional residential sales production in 2019.

“We are proud to be affiliated with the best of the best,” said Nancy Fennell, CEO of Dickson Realty. “Striving for mastery has been a core value of our firm from the beginning and these agents do it as well as any agent in the country. We are honored they have chosen to be part of the Dickson Realty family.”

Agents are ranked by Market Segment Area (MSA), as well as by state. Dickson agents recognized include:

Individual agents by volume:

Joseph Wieczorek – #1 in Reno/Sparks and #3 in Nevada, with $50,451,763 in production volume

Lori Welsh – #4 in Reno/Sparks and #8 in Nevada, with $38,247,056 in production volume

David Hughes – #7 in Reno/Sparks and #18 in Nevada, with $24,048,800 in production volume

Diana Renfroe – #8 in Reno/Sparks and #22 in Nevada, with $22,533,206 in production volume

Rebecca Dickson – #9 in Reno/Sparks and #32 in Nevada with $20,214,745 in production volume

Don Dees – #10 in Reno/Sparks and #33 in Nevada with $20,031,325 in production volume

Small team by volume:

Sullivan-Wonhof-Gore Luxury Real Estate Team (Brooke Sullivan, Rob Wonhof and Monica Gore) – #1 in Reno and #1 in Nevada with $109,301,641 in production volume

“We strongly believe that every action an individual takes is a step toward the person they wish to become,” said Beau Keenan, president of Dickson Realty. “We are very proud of all of our agents who take steps daily to become better people and better real estate professionals. The hard work these specific agents put into their careers often goes unnoticed, so we’re grateful they can be recognized for their efforts. We are honored to be associated with so many top agents that share our culture of going above and beyond for the client.”

About Dickson Realty

Dickson Realty has offices in Caughlin Ranch, Downtown Reno, Sparks, Somersett, Damonte Ranch and Montrêux in Reno/Sparks, Nev., as well as Portola, Northstar and Truckee, Calif. Dickson Realty is the Reno/Sparks market leader and has been in business since 1973. For more information, visit dicksonrealty.com.

About REAL Trends

REAL Trends has been The Trusted Source for news, analysis and information about the residential real estate industry since 1987. We are a privately-held publishing, communications and consulting company based in Castle Pines, Colorado. Residential real estate leaders find timely and trusted information and analysis through our yearly event—Gathering of Eagles—our monthly newsletter and other publications.

