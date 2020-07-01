fbpx
Home > Featured > Dickson Realty leads Nevada with 2020 REAL Trends America’s Best Real Estate Professionals (sponsored)
Featured

Dickson Realty leads Nevada with 2020 REAL Trends America’s Best Real Estate Professionals (sponsored)

By KPS3
By KPS3
Reno Skyline
Image: Wikipedia Commons

SPONSORED POST

Dickson Realty has announced that Reno’s No. 1 real estate company had more individual agents on the prestigious 2020 REAL Trends America’s Best Real Estate Professionals list than any other real estate company in northern Nevada. This list recognizes the best of the best for their exceptional residential sales production in 2019.

REAL Trends America's Best Real Estate Professionals

“We are proud to be affiliated with the best of the best,” said Nancy Fennell, CEO of Dickson Realty. “Striving for mastery has been a core value of our firm from the beginning and these agents do it as well as any agent in the country. We are honored they have chosen to be part of the Dickson Realty family.”

Agents are ranked by Market Segment Area (MSA), as well as by state. Dickson agents recognized include:

Individual agents by volume:

  • Joseph Wieczorek – #1 in Reno/Sparks and #3 in Nevada, with $50,451,763 in production volume
  • Lori Welsh – #4 in Reno/Sparks and #8 in Nevada, with $38,247,056 in production volume
  • David Hughes – #7 in Reno/Sparks and #18 in Nevada, with $24,048,800 in production volume
  • Diana Renfroe – #8 in Reno/Sparks and #22 in Nevada, with $22,533,206 in production volume
  • Rebecca Dickson – #9 in Reno/Sparks and #32 in Nevada with $20,214,745 in production volume
  • Don Dees – #10 in Reno/Sparks and #33 in Nevada with $20,031,325 in production volume

Small team by volume:

  • Sullivan-Wonhof-Gore Luxury Real Estate Team (Brooke Sullivan, Rob Wonhof and Monica Gore) – #1 in Reno and #1 in Nevada with $109,301,641 in production volume

“We strongly believe that every action an individual takes is a step toward the person they wish to become,” said Beau Keenan, president of Dickson Realty. “We are very proud of all of our agents who take steps daily to become better people and better real estate professionals. The hard work these specific agents put into their careers often goes unnoticed, so we’re grateful they can be recognized for their efforts. We are honored to be associated with so many top agents that share our culture of going above and beyond for the client.”

About Dickson Realty

Dickson Realty has offices in Caughlin Ranch, Downtown Reno, Sparks, Somersett, Damonte Ranch and Montrêux in Reno/Sparks, Nev., as well as Portola, Northstar and Truckee, Calif. Dickson Realty is the Reno/Sparks market leader and has been in business since 1973. For more information, visit dicksonrealty.com.

About REAL Trends

REAL Trends has been The Trusted Source for news, analysis and information about the residential real estate industry since 1987. We are a privately-held publishing, communications and consulting company based in Castle Pines, Colorado. Residential real estate leaders find timely and trusted information and analysis through our yearly event—Gathering of Eagles—our monthly newsletter and other publications.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of ThisisReno. Want to promote your business, event, or issue? Consider a sponsored post.

KPS3

KPS3 is a digital-first agency with roots in the written word, delivering purposeful marketing, branding and public relations focused on moving companies toward universal growth. KPS3 knows that opportunity can be found through data. We help companies act on that data to connect brand-centric creative with quantifiable insights, driving bottom line results. KPS3 brings insights to life. This is a paid brand account on This Is Reno.

Related

Dickson Realty’s Andrew Reel named to Leading Real...

VIDEO: Saving Lives the Focus at Nevada Humane...

Living in Truckee Offers Adventure, Community

VIDEO: Is the Growth in Northern Nevada Real?...

New Housing Development Coming To Caughlin Ranch

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

* This Is Reno only publishes comments by those who include real first and last names. Anonymous comments and comments using fake names will not be published. By using this form, you agree to abide by our commenting policy found linked at the bottom of this page, and you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website.

Share via
Send this to a friend