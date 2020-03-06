fbpx
Home > News > Huffaker Elementary closed amid potential coronavirus case
News

Huffaker Elementary closed amid potential coronavirus case

By Carla O'Day
The Washoe County Health District identified a patient in the Reno area late Thursday who has tested “presumptively positive” for coronavirus, although federal authorities are working to confirm a diagnosis.

This person is identified as a man in his 50s who has family members at Huffaker Elementary School, Washoe County School District interim superintendent Kristen McNeill said in a Connect-Ed call and email to families Friday morning.

The case is being linked to the Grand Princess cruise ship outbreak. His condition is stable and he is self isolating at home, according to the health district.

“The health district has asked that we close Huffaker for today, as lab tests continue on this case and family members also are identified and tested,” McNeill said. “No other schools have been closed, and classes are continuing as normal today at all of the other schools in the district.”

McNeill said the school district is following the advice of health authorities and expects to provide information later today.

Carla O'Day

Carla has an undergraduate degree in journalism and more than 10 years experience as a daily newspaper reporter. She grew up in Jacksonville, Fla., moved to the Reno area in 2002 and wrote for the Reno Gazette-Journal for 8 years, covering a variety of topics. Prior to that, she covered local government in Fort Pierce, Fla.

