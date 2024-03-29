Board of Health selects Kingsley for District Health Officer

The District Board of Health on Thursday interviewed three finalists for the new District Health Officer and selected Chad Kingsley as the first choice pick for the job. The selection won’t become official until an employment contract is agreed upon and signed, which is expected in April.

The three candidates were interviewed to fill the position being vacated by Kevin Dick, who is retiring.

The other two finalists were Rebecca Nanyonjo, the director of Merced County Public Health, and Cody Phinney, administrator at the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health in Carson City.

In the event an employment agreement isn’t reached with Kingsley, health board members would seek an employment agreement with the second-highest-ranked candidate, Nanyonjo.

Kingsley is the public health director for Mohave County in Kingman, Arizona. He has also worked in Nevada with the Southern Nevada Health District from 2012-2022. From 2009-2011 he was a clinical physician/local health officer in Mexico. Kingsley has a medical degree from Universidad Autónoma de Guadalajara in Mexico and a Master of Business Administration from Western Governors University.

Kingsley, in his interview with the board, said he had ample experience juggling the many responsibilities needed to lead Northern Nevada Public Health.

“Over one week in August 2023, as public health director, I effectively managed a rabid bobcat attack, a train derailment, a salmonella outbreak with an investigation, and a tuberculosis active case that resulted in the exposure of over 600 elementary-aged school children students,” he said. He credited his leadership and the “amazing public health staff of Mohave County” for a “textbook, best-outcome response.”

According to notes provided by the search firm, Kingsley said he considers Nevada home and currently lives in Las Vegas despite working in Arizona. He said he was drawn to NNPH because of its mission and values. He is also vested in Nevada PERS, the state’s public employee retirement system, and would like to continue within that retirement system.

More than 90 people applied for the district health officer position following a nationwide search. Eight candidates participated in virtual interviews before the three finalists were invited for Thursday’s in-person interviews.

