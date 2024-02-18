Screaming for ice cream: Sugar Blvd opens in Midtown

Is it possible that the business Midtown was missing was an ice cream shop? Sure, the area has other dessert options, but a simple ice cream store wasn’t among them—until Sugar Blvd opened its doors in February.

The ice cream shop, located at The Sticks development, is classic in all of the best ways. There are traditional flavors like mint chocolate chip, chocolate fudge, strawberry and cookie dough, but there are also a few surprises such as lemon poppyseed and black raspberry chip.

My favorite extra is the cones. Of course, even chain ice cream stores offer a cup or cone to hold your dessert, but at Sugar Blvd the cones range from classic sugar to blueberry. And the flavors are intense without being overwhelming, adding more than texture to the ice cream. For example, the brightly colored chocolate-covered strawberry cone is not only adorably pink, but it also screams fresh strawberry flavor with the top portion dipped in a decadent dark chocolate.

I’m not sure if it’s the ownership or the sinfully sweet vibes, but one way or another Sugar Blvd just feels like the place Midtown was missing—and maybe Reno was missing as a whole. In a sea of milkshake bars, frozen yogurt shops and chain creameries, this one hits different.

In addition to the sweet and creamy concoctions coming out of the freezer, the sweets store doubles as a gift shop, selling bath and body items plus other candies—but it’s all on theme. This isn’t the place to go for floral-scented body lotions, but the shelves are brimming with chocolate strawberry donut hole bath bombs and candles shaped like sweets. There is even bubble taffy, soap with a taffy consistency that turns into bubbles underneath the faucet.

There are also bags and jars of everything from mini cookies to gumballs, bursting in a rainbow of colors across the counter. The thread that connects all of these items? They come only from small businesses—just like Sugar Blvd.

If it wasn’t clear, Sugar Blvd is the candy-coated, bubblegum pop shop I’ve been craving, with splashes of pink on every wall and a sprinkle motif that pulls it all together. With just a couple of weeks under their belts, the shop is still in its infancy, but I hope they’ll be scooping up sweet surprises for years to come.

To visit, stop in between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

Details

Address: 704 South Virginia Street, Suite A

Phone: 775.484.1238

Website: https://thesugarblvd.com