Standard Management gives back for Valentine’s Day (sponsored)

Standard Management Company (SMC) and the Nevada Humane Society (NHS) are partnering up this month to give our furry friends of the community some extra love! SMC is partnering with non-profit organization Nevada Humane Society, who saves lives, provides quality care, and finds homes for homeless pets in the Reno area. All SMC Reno properties will be drop-off locations and are collecting donations to give back to our pets of the community.

Throughout the month of February, donations will be collected at all of the SMC properties and donated to NHS.

Eastland Hills: 1855 Baring Boulevard, Sparks, Nev.

Verona: 1475 Vista Del Rancho Parkway, Sparks, Nev.

Boulders: 4775 Summit Ridge Drive, Reno, Nev.

Spring Villas: 431 Spring Villas Drive, Sparks, Nev.

SMC wants to give back to the Reno community, including furry friends and feels that pets are an important part of any family. They aim to provide pet essentials like food, bedding, accessories, and toys to help animals live a better-quality life through the non-profit Nevada Humane Society.  

“Our team at Standard Management is passionate about getting our residents involved with community actions,” said Tony Kuper, Director of Residential Operations. “What better way to spread the love this month than helping our furry friends find loving homes by working alongside the Nevada Humane Society!”

“Many of our residents are pet parents that will be more than happy to help other pets live a heartwarming life,” said Kuper.

