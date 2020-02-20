Reno Air Racing Association wins top industry award (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

International Council of Air Shows recognizes event for PR and Social Media

Feature Image by Marilyn Newton

The STIHL National Championship Air Races is one of the last events of its kind in the world. Overseen by the Reno Air Racing Association, the event has a following of passionate aviation enthusiasts generating as much as $91.7 million annually for the local economy and bringing more than 100,000 attendees on average each year.

Despite the staggering numbers, in 2019 the association found they needed new ways to reach new audiences introducing new generations to head-to-head air racing, STEM education and the thrill of the air show, leading them to partner with Foundry, a Reno-based advertising, public relations and digital agency.

After thousands of hours of work and dedication by both teams, the Reno Air Racing Association received its first-ever gold Pinnacle award for public relations and social media in the large civilian airshow category at the annual International Council of Air Shows (ICAS) Convention.

“To be recognized by our peers for the progress the team made during the last year is a distinct honor,” said Fred Telling, Chief Executive Officer for the Reno Air Racing Association. “Our staff and Foundry transformed our presence and we are delighted to bring this award back to Reno.”

In 2019 the STIHL National Championship Air Races saw 12.6 million social media impressions with more than 432,000 engagements. The races garnered nearly $17 million in publicity value with international coverage, and staff, volunteers and board members participated in 53 interviews during race week.

“To be a part of such a unique event and one that is such a staple in Northern Nevada and the aviation industry is exciting for our entire team,” said Kara Brown, Chief Operating Officer at Foundry. “They jumped in with both feet, immersing themselves in aviation and going above and beyond to ensure goals were met and exceeded. To win an award is just icing on the cake.”

The teams are already hard at work on the 2020 STIHL National Championship Air Races returning Sept. 16–20 just 20 minutes north of downtown Reno. Tickets are now on sale to witness the fastest motorsport in the world as seven racing classes go head-to-head, plus aerobatic demonstrations and one-of-a-kind static displays. For more information, visit AirRace.org.

