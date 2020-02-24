fbpx
Home > Entertainment > PHOTOS: The Baileys celebrate at Pignic
Entertainment

PHOTOS: The Baileys celebrate at Pignic

By Tony Contini
By Tony Contini
Johnny Bailey

There’s no better place than a living room to watch a father and son play music.

Johnny Bailey and his pops Glenn Bailey, AKA Max Volume of KOZZ radio fame, threw a party/concert at Pignic Pub and Patio as a dual celebration. They toasted Johnny’s return to the mainland from Hawaii and Glenn’s birthday.


Both sang and played oldies with a little wiggle room for jamming.

 The voice of Reno radio, between sets, created great downtime banter and plugs for the newest release from his son’s band, Rigorous Proof.

After hobbling for a drink on a freshly broken foot, Johnny played a solo set. He performed tunes off of RG’s “Postmodern Apocalypse” and a killer cover of INXS’ “Never Tear us Apart.”

After most songs, Johnny’s catchphrase, “That’s right,” was shouted from local musician Spike McGuire and assorted other loud folk.

“Anyways… here’s Wonderwall,” Johnny said before tearing into fan-favorite “AK-47.”

The Baileys opened the stage up to local artists Greg Gilmore, of Reno rock band Silver, and McGuire, founder of Loud As Folk.

“Happy birthday to the voice of Reno,” McGuire said. “And the most handsome man in Reno… in the over-60 category.”

Glenn finished with an original tune and a Sublime cover. He thanked his family and friends filling the house-turned-bar’s living room.

Then on my way down the steps of Pignic, I had the sudden urge to head on down to Bizarre Guitar.

Tony Contini

Tony Contini is a photographer, videographer and writer focused on all things music. He's had his finger on the pulse of Reno's music scene for over a decade. He graduated from UNR with a degree in journalism and has since worked for newspapers, magazines, photo studios and as a freelance photographer and videographer. Aside from concert coverage, album reviews and music video production, his schedule is filled with weddings, portraiture and event coverage.

Related

Loud As Folk fills Pignic

Pignic Pub and Patio Gets Back Its Food...

County Health Shuts Down Food Service at Pignic...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

* This Is Reno only publishes comments by those who include real first and last names. Anonymous comments and comments using fake names will not be published. By using this form, you agree to abide by our commenting policy found linked at the bottom of this page, and you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website.

Send this to a friend