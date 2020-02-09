PHOTOS: Smashing good time at Punk Rock Flea Market

In its third year, the Punk Rock Flea Market continues to grow. Live music, art, politics, skateboarding and more co-mingle at the gathering and fundraiser inside The Generator art space.

The event suffered a financial setback this year after an unexpected $6,000 expense to rebuild the fire alarm system. Attendees were asked to donate to the fund if they could.

Back again this year, attendees could get smash time with melee weapons against three cars for making a donation. This was fun for all ages, and really who hasn’t wanted to use a mace on minivan at some point I their life?

Reno Skate Alliance was on hand giving kids pointers on skating and pulling off a few tricks for the crowd.

Newer booths included Reno Satanic, who were selling masks and handing out literature, and the John Brown (abolitionist) Gun Club, who were discussing firearm safety information.