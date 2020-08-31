The Generator makes temporary move to Reno Public Market (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

The artist maker space calls Reno Public Market its new home for art creation

Reno Public Market, Reno’s former Shoppers Square being transformed into a reimagined community shopping space, has offered a temporary home to The Generator, Reno-Sparks’ largest inclusive maker space for local artists. This move represents an opportunity for displaced artists who rely on The Generator’s facility for creation to continue to have access to valuable art resources while the organization looks for a new permanent home.

The announcement of the space donation comes a month after Reno Public Market partnered with founders of Firehouse Art Collective and Makers Paradise in Oakland and Berkeley to introduce the Reno Public Market Art Collective. The Art Collective aims to create and develop programs that will launch in late summer 2021. Through these subsequent partnerships, Reno Public Market is looking forward to expanding its artistic offerings.

“We are fervent, proud supporters of the local arts community,” said Doug Wiele, President of Foothill Partners, Reno Public Market’s development partner. “Reno Public Market is delighted to give The Generator a dynamic space to continue bringing artists together and engaging creators.”

The Generator will be in place at Reno Public Market by September 1. Reno Public Market intends to continue its commitment to local art by partnering with others in the community that are devoted to the art scene. The Generator will add to the development’s unexpected, arts-rich experiences and discoveries.

“Our goal is to help The Generator remain successful in its artistic ventures during this transitional time,” said Nettie Oliverio, the Arts & Culture Director for Reno Public Market. “We are thrilled to have this opportunity to continue sharing arts and culture with the greater Reno-Sparks community.”

The Generator is currently preparing for a permanent move. Other developments are currently underway with Reno Public Market developers with creative spaces such as The Generator in mind.

For more information on Reno Public Market, visit renopublicmarket.com. To learn more about The Generator, visit therenogenerator.com. For more information on Foothill Partners, visit foothillpartners.com.

About Reno Public Market

The corner of Plumb Lane and South Virginia Street is being reimagined for the public’s daily needs shopping––including retail spaces along with public market-style food and beverage options. Reno Public Market will incorporate gathering areas that are inclusive and invite residents and visitors alike to share and explore local businesses. This $47 million project will bring modern-architecture and new aesthetics to the historic location. Visit renopublicmarket.com to learn more.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of ThisisReno. Want to promote your business, event, or issue? Consider a sponsored post.