The Generator lands temporary home

The Generator will soon have a space for local artists to resume their work, thanks to an offer from Reno Public Market.

According to a statement released today, Reno Public Market will offer The Generator a temporary space for its makers to work while the organization searches for a new permanent location. The local arts organization will be in place at Reno Public Market by Sept. 1.

“Our goal is to help The Generator remain successful in its artistic ventures during this transitional time,” said Nettie Oliverio, the Arts & Culture Director for Reno Public Market.

The Generator announced in March, prior to the COVID-19 shutdowns, that the lease on its current space in Sparks was expiring in May, but that the building’s owner would not remove the organization from the 1240 Icehouse between June and September. In early August, the organization was finalizing its move-out, placing many of its materials into storage, asking artists to retrieve their items, hosting several parking lot sales and even leaving items out for free, to fully clean out its space.

Much of Reno Public Market, which reimagines Shoppers Square, is still under construction with work scheduled to be complete in late 2021. However, developers of the $47 million project have already been working to ensure the location is a community art space. In early July they signed a partnership deal with Firehouse Art Collective and Makers Paradise in Oakland and Berkeley.