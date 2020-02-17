fbpx
Home > Entertainment > Lifestyle > PHOTOS: Patch passion at Punk Rock Flea Market
Lifestyle

PHOTOS: Patch passion at Punk Rock Flea Market

By Ty O'Neil
By Ty O'Neil

The annual Punk Rock Flea Market fundraiser at The Generator turned out dozens of people flaunting their favorite patches, often emblazoned on the back of denim vests, spikes optional. Check out our gallery of patches spotted at the event.

Ty O'Neil

Ty O’Neil is a lifelong student of anthropology with two degrees in the arts. He is far more at home in the tear gas filled streets of war torn countries than he is relaxing at home. He has found a place at This Is Reno as a photojournalist. He hopes to someday be a conflict photojournalist covering wars and natural disasters abroad.

Related

PHOTOS: Smashing good time at Punk Rock Flea...

15 things to do this week in the...

Generator Goes All-In For Burner Storage

PHOTOS: More Than 100 Images From The Punk...

Punk Rock Flea Market Returns to The Generator

Reno City Council Transfers Generator Land to Redevelopment...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

* This Is Reno only publishes comments by those who include real first and last names. Anonymous comments and comments using fake names will not be published. By using this form, you agree to abide by our commenting policy found linked at the bottom of this page, and you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website.

Send this to a friend