PHOTOS: Patch passion at Punk Rock Flea Market

The annual Punk Rock Flea Market fundraiser at The Generator turned out dozens of people flaunting their favorite patches, often emblazoned on the back of denim vests, spikes optional. Check out our gallery of patches spotted at the event.
Ty O'Neil
Ty O’Neil is a lifelong student of anthropology with two degrees in the arts. He is far more at home in the tear gas filled streets of war torn countries than he is relaxing at home. He has found a place at This Is Reno as a photojournalist. He hopes to someday be a conflict photojournalist covering wars and natural disasters abroad.