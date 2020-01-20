fbpx
Home > Featured > PHOTOS: National Pole Vault Summit returns to northern Nevada
Featured

PHOTOS: National Pole Vault Summit returns to northern Nevada

By Ty O'Neil
By Ty O'Neil
pole vaulter

Track athletes converged on the Reno Livestock Events Center Jan. 17-18 for the National Pole Vault Summit. The event, which is hosted annually in northern Nevada, draws high school pole vaulters and their coaches along with athletes competing at the college, open, and masters levels. Olympians have been known to attend the event as well.

Student pole vaulters experience what Summit organizers call “learn-by-doing instruction” at the event. Participants can also take part in competition, workshops, Q&A sessions, and more. For a list of event categories and results visit: http://www.polevaultsummit.com/.

Ty O'Neil

Ty O’Neil is a lifelong student of anthropology with two degrees in the arts. He is far more at home in the tear gas filled streets of war torn countries than he is relaxing at home. He has found a place at This Is Reno as a photojournalist. He hopes to someday be a conflict photojournalist covering wars and natural disasters abroad.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

* This Is Reno only publishes comments by those who include real first and last names. Anonymous comments and comments using fake names will not be published. By using this form, you agree to abide by our commenting policy found linked at the bottom of this page, and you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website.

Send this to a friend