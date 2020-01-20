PHOTOS: National Pole Vault Summit returns to northern Nevada

Track athletes converged on the Reno Livestock Events Center Jan. 17-18 for the National Pole Vault Summit. The event, which is hosted annually in northern Nevada, draws high school pole vaulters and their coaches along with athletes competing at the college, open, and masters levels. Olympians have been known to attend the event as well.

Student pole vaulters experience what Summit organizers call “learn-by-doing instruction” at the event. Participants can also take part in competition, workshops, Q&A sessions, and more. For a list of event categories and results visit: http://www.polevaultsummit.com/.