Celebrate Valentine’s Day with Rattlesnake Club (sponsored)

By ThisIsReno
SPONSORED POST

Make this Valentine’s Day a special one, and celebrate with your special someone at Rattlesnake Club! Let us spoil you with our red velvet dark chocolate checkerboard cake. If that wasn’t enough to make your mouth water, you’ll love the rest of our specials!

We’re offering more specials such as: Kusshi oysters, Bison New York Wellington, Ribeye, and King Crab.

You won’t want to miss out on this delicious meal! Make your reservations today by calling 775-384-2470.

