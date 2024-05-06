Military briefs around Northern Nevada: Week of May 9

Fallon Armed Forces Day

Fallon’s Armed Forces Day is May 18 at the Rafter 3C Complex (formerly the fairgrounds). Fallon Armed Forces Day will feature a free lunch for military and first responders, crafters and vendors, assorted displays, poker chip run, kids games and live music. The Fallon Armed Forces Day celebration will be from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., with the opening ceremony at 10 a.m. Several military organizations and veterans from Northern Nevada have participated in previous Fallon Armed Forces Days. For information, call 775-315-6571.

Secretary of Defense Louis Johnson announced in 1949 the creation of an Armed Forces Day to replace separate days honoring the Army, Navy and Air Force. With the creation to honor the military services, Johnson asked each service to recognize one day. The Army, Navy and Air Force leagues adopted the newly formed day, but the Marine Corps League declined to drop support for Marine Corps Day but also supports Armed Forces Day. The first Armed Forces Day in 1950 was the first parade of preparedness by the unified forces of the country’s land, sea, and air defense.

Nevada has two major military installations, one in southern Nevada outside Las Vegas and the other, Naval Air Station Fallon and the Naval Aviation Warfighting Development Center in Churchill County. Fallon is also home to the Nevada Army National Guard’s 609th Combat Engineer Company.

Register online for a booth with Nevadacommunityalliance.com. A 4D/Pee Wee barrel race will be held in the main arena. For information, call Beth at 702-595-2868. To be a flag bearer on horseback for the opening ceremonies, call Tyrie at 775-437-7403.

The Moving Wall

The Vietnam Moving Wall Minden Project is coming to Douglas County May 23-28 and is hosted by the Eastside Memorial Park on 1600 Buckeye Road. Viewing the wall is free and is open to the public 24 hours a day. The wall building takes place on May 23, and the opening ceremony is on May 24. Two events are slated for May 26: a community barbecue and a candlelight vigil. The closing ceremony is May 27. Sponsors and volunteers are needed. Contact Nadia Sandoval at 775-782-2215 or 310-991-8694 or email [email protected]. The website is www.eastsidememorialpark.com.

Dinner and veterans’ town hall

Join Chapter 7 of the Disabled American Veterans in Carson City on May 18 for an evening of spaghetti and a veterans’ town hall. There is no charge for the event. Representatives from various veterans’ groups will be on hand. They will present their mission and the services they offer to support all veterans. Representatives from the Department of Veterans Services, Veterans Administration Outreach Team, Adopt-A-Vet, Veteran’s Guest House, New Dawn Treatment Center, Nations Finest and Veteran’s Benefits Administration will be present. Veterans can also discuss their VA claims with Veteran Service Officers. The event will be held at the Calvary Chapel in Carson City at 1635 East Clearview Drive. For information, contact John Hefner at 775-720-6995 or email [email protected].

Memorial Day flag placement

Join volunteers at Lone Mountain Cemetery in Carson City on May 24 at 4 p.m. to place flags on the headstones of veterans. We will meet in the middle of the cemetery and pass out bundles of flags. Flags are to be placed in the upper left corner of each headstone marked of a veteran, approximately 2 inches above the corner. We will return on May 27 at 4 p.m. to remove the flags and return them to storage. For information, contact John Hefner at [email protected] or 775-720-6995.

All Veteran Honor Guard seeks volunteers

The Northern Nevada All Veteran Honor Guard is the only “All Veteran” Honor Guard Certified by the Department of Defense in Northern Nevada and is sponsored by the American Legion High Desert Post 56 in Carson City. This is a non-profit organization, and all services are provided at no cost to the family. Qualifications are only that you have served in one of the branches of military service and are available on weekdays. If you are interested in joining this team of dedicated veterans, honoring veterans, and would like to observe what they do, please contact the guard commander, Jim Jackson, at 775-443-8507.

Ruck to Remember 2024

The Truckee Meadows Veterans Club of Truckee Meadows Community College is partnering with the University of Nevada, Reno, to execute Operation Battle Born: Ruck to Remember 2024 to honor the fallen heroes from the Global War on Terrorism.

Over four days, veterans and volunteers from across the state will take turns carrying two rucksacks that share nearly 7,000 service member dog tags, including 57 fallen Nevadans who have made the ultimate sacrifice since September 11, 2001.

In their honor, marchers will begin from the Eastside Memorial Park in Minden to the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Fernley. Participants will be asked to challenge themselves physically and mentally, facing the heat and the weight of the fallen heroes on their backs. For information, email Operation Battle Born Ruck to Remember at [email protected] or call TMCC Veteran Services at 775-337-5612.

Veterans exposed to toxins, hazards

Individuals may want to see one of the state’s veterans service officers (VSO) following the announcement by the Veterans Administration that all veterans exposed to toxins and other hazards while serving in the military – at home or abroad – are eligible to enroll directly in VA health care.

All veterans who served in the Vietnam War, Gulf War, Iraq, Afghanistan, Global War on Terror or any other combat zone after 9/11 will be eligible to enroll directly in VA health care without first being ill or applying for VA benefits. Additionally, veterans who never deployed but were exposed to toxins or hazards while training or on active duty in the United States will also be eligible to enroll. For questions, go to https:veterans.nv.gov.

Caregiver Support Program

The Caregiver Support Program (CSP) announces the launch of its innovative “Safe Transfer” series of videos and an accompanying tip sheet designed specifically for caregivers assisting Veterans with body mechanics and transfers. These videos feature essential tips and skills tailored to aid caregivers in facilitating safe transfers, including transfers for beds, wheelchairs, toilets, and tubs. In addition, caregivers can use the accompanying tip sheet as a comprehensive guide, offering insights into proper transfer techniques, caregiver body mechanics, and key considerations throughout the transfer process.

Developed by a dedicated CSP workgroup, which includes occupational and physical therapists, this comprehensive library of resources aims to enhance the safety of Veterans within the comfort of their homes. To access these resources, visit CSP’s website, where you’ll find the tip sheet and a dedicated YouTube playlist: https://www.caregiver.va.gov/Tips_Tools.asp.

Veterans Upward Bound

Veterans Upward Bound at Truckee Meadows Community College in Reno welcomes veterans. TMCC can help with academic advisement, college applications, educational benefits, academic review and referrals to community resources. Veterans Upward Bound is a U.S. Department of Education program for veterans. For information, call 775-829-9007 or email [email protected]. The website is vub.tmcc.edu.

Nevada Guard retiree monthly meetings

• The Nevada Air Guard’s monthly breakfast is on the second Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. at the Reno Elks Club.

• The Nevada Army Guard’s breakfast is on the second Monday of the month at 8 a.m. at the Carson City Elks Club.

Military articles and news briefs are compiled by the Nevada News Group. Questions may be directed to [email protected].