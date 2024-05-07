Southern Nevada Homeless Continuum of Care board elects SilverSummit Healthplan’s Kevin Murray to board (sponsored)

Kevin Murray, manager of Housing & Justice Systems, Community Solutions for SilverSummit Healthplan, one of Nevada’s leading Medicaid managed care health plans and a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, has been elected to serve as a board member for the Southern Nevada Homeless Continuum of Care Board (SNH CoC).

Murray leads SilverSummit Healthplan’s Justice and Housing programs, playing a crucial role in engaging with local judicial, community, and state stakeholders to establish a seamless transition and referral process for advocacy, re-entry, housing, and diversion initiatives. Murray has spearheaded several important initiatives, including partnering with agencies like LV Rescue Mission and Salvation Army of Southern Nevada for emergency shelter collaborations. Additionally, Murray has worked with Westcare and Freedom House to establish Sober Living programs.

The SNH CoC is a collaborative effort that brings together local governments, agencies, religious organizations, advocacy groups, and various stakeholders to address homelessness and affordable housing in southern Nevada. The Board comprises representatives from diverse backgrounds, including government entities, businesses, advocacy groups, public housing agencies, educational institutions, social service providers, mental health organizations, healthcare facilities, universities, law enforcement, veterans’ support organizations, and individuals with lived experience of homelessness. This comprehensive representation ensures a holistic approach to addressing the complex issues surrounding homelessness in our community.

“I’m honored to have the opportunity to serve on the SNH CoC Board and look forward to collaborating with fellow members to work towards our shared mission of ending homelessness in southern Nevada,” said Murray.

As a member of SNH CoC, Murray will contribute to the coordinated and regional approach in planning and providing services to combat homelessness and promote affordable housing solutions.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Looking to promote your event or news? Consider a sponsored post.