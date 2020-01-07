ACTIONN hosts voter engagement effort for people of faith

Local faith-based nonprofit Acting in Community Together in Northern Nevada (ACTIONN) is hosting two voter engagement initiatives this month. Vote Common Good’s U.S. bus tour is visiting Reno on Friday, January 17, 2020, for an event “designed to inspire, motivate, and mobilize people of faith and goodwill to work and vote for the common good in 2020.”

A leadership summit will be held after Vote Common Good’s visit, on January 25.

“During this leadership summit,” said organizer Aria Overli, “we will launch candidate and voter engagement work that allows leaders to feel empowered to engage with and build relationships with their fellow community members and candidates as people of faith and members of ACTIONN.”

Overli said ACTIONN will continue to focus on race through voter and candidate engagement.

Vote Common Good’s bus tour

When: Friday, January 17th, 6-8pm

Where: Sparks’ United Methodist Church (1231 Pyramid Way, Sparks)

Register here.

Leadership training