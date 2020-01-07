7 events to check out this week in Reno

There is plenty to do in the greater Reno area this week. Here is a roundup of some events to check out.



The Play That Goes Wrong: What would happen if Sherlock Holmes and Monty Python had an illegitimate Broadway baby? Details: https://thisisreno.com/calendar/the-play-that-goes-wrong/

Dead Panda Comedy Night at Reno Improv: Luke Westberg of Dead Panda Comedy hosts this monthly show. Details: https://thisisreno.com/calendar/dead-panda-comedy-night-at-reno-improv/2020-01-24/

Notable Music Therapy Dance Party: No dance experience? No problem! This is an unstructured dance class for people of all ages and abilities. Details: https://thisisreno.com/calendar/nmts-january-25th-dance-party/

Wild and Scenic Film Festival: Attendees can expect to see award winning films about nature, community activism, adventure and conservation. Details: https://thisisreno.com/calendar/wild-and-scenic-on-tour-in-reno-2020/

Brew HaHa: A benefit for the Sierra Arts Foundations, featuring a large selection of micro and macro beer tasting plus live entertainment from The Garage Boys. Details: https://thisisreno.com/calendar/brew-haha/

Save The Kids: A crusade to help people of all ages to rise above the negative effects of social media and screen addiction. Details: https://thisisreno.com/calendar/listen-to-speaker-collin-kartchner-savethekids/

Interfaith Youth Summit: The goal of the Summit is to increase mutual understanding and respect among diverse religious communities and to provide ideas for attendees to build a life worth living. Details: https://thisisreno.com/calendar/nia-youth-summit-nevada-interfaith-association/

