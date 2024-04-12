The Elm Estate Hosts Reno Connection Networks 3-Year Anniversary (sponsored)

The Elm Estate, an esteemed event venue in Reno, proudly announces its collaboration with Reno Connection Network (RCN) to host RCN’s 3-year anniversary celebration Wednesday, April 17, from 4pm-6pm.

“We are delighted to host Reno Connection Network’s 3-year anniversary celebration at The Elm Estate,” said Emma Condon, Director of Sales and Business Development for The Elm Estate. “This event embodies our shared values of fostering connections and empowering individuals and businesses within the Reno community. We look forward to providing an unforgettable experience for all attendees.”

As the largest networking group in Reno, RCN has been instrumental in fostering connections among diverse businesses and professionals both locally and beyond. The anniversary event promises an evening filled with networking opportunities, games, signature cocktails, and the chance to explore The Elm Estate’s facilities, including Elm House and cottages.

“This collaboration signifies a milestone for The Elm Estate in its commitment to providing a dynamic platform for networking and community engagement,” said Condon. “By partnering with RCN, The Elm Estate reaffirms its dedication to supporting local businesses and professionals in their growth endeavors.”

The Elm Estate, renowned for its versatility and elegance, serves as the perfect backdrop for RCN’s anniversary celebration. Boasting state-of-the-art facilities spread across 4,000 square feet, The Elm Estate offers a modern and inviting space for various corporate events, conferences, retreats, and celebrations. Additionally, the venue’s award-winning team of event professionals ensures seamless planning and execution, making every occasion memorable.

“The 3 year Anniversary party is going to be our biggest event of the year giving professionals and businesses a great opportunity to connect and grow their networks. In addition to bringing people together, we partner with a different venues each month, so that the local professional community can explore and discover great places like The Elm Estate,” said James Nava RCN Member. “Our events are fun and organic, which the networking space has been needing!”

For more information about The Elm Estate and its event offerings, please visit theelmestate.com.

