New Nevada ‘Starry Skies’ license plate unveiled, expected to be available in May

Nevada’s newest specialty license plate focused on the state’s dark skies was unveiled Tuesday. Believed to be the first license plate in the United States that features dark sky conservation, the Save Starry Skies plate is expected to be available to the public in May.

“We’re thrilled to be able to show the public this beautiful plate that we hope to see on vehicles across the state very soon,” said Roger Scholl, chair of the Friends of Nevada Wildness board. The organization is responsible for the plate. “As the use of excessive artificial light continues to spread, we are grateful for this opportunity to help educate the public about the value of preserving Nevada’s amazing dark skies.”

The plate was designed by Jonathan Boarini, an advocate for Dark Sky International, a nonprofit dedicated to preserving the night sky. His design was chosen from more than two dozen submitted.

Studies have shown that most Americans can’t leave their homes and experience a natural night sky.

“In addition to rendering stars invisible, excessive artificial light negatively affects nocturnal wildlife and human health, wastes energy and contributes to climate change, and could result in the loss of the cultural and spiritual heritage of truly dark skies,” the Friends said. The Save Starry Skies license plate.

Rural Nevada, however, is home to some of the last naturally dark skies in the country in areas such as outside Tonopah and White Pine County.

“Nevadans love their public lands for many reasons, one being the experience of sleeping out under a sky blanketed with stars,” said Friends Executive Director Shaaron Netherton. “Our goal with promoting this license plate is to help educate the public about the negative impacts of too much artificial light and to save our starry skies.”

The “Save Starry Skies” plate will cost more than a standard-issue plate. Proceeds will go to Friends of Nevada Wilderness for public education, dark sky monitoring and conservation, and to help promote astro tourism in rural Nevada.

Visit nevadadarksky.org for information.

Source: Friends of Nevada Wilderness