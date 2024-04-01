KUNR adds new Spanish-language programming

Submitted by Ky Plaskon

Reno residents have access to three public radio stations with similar content vying for one audience. KUNR Reno Public Radio could be overshadowed by rivals broadcasting from Vegas and Sacramento, but it is setting itself apart in many ways, including adding Spanish-language programming.

“This is the first time in 60 years that KUNR has included a full five minutes of Spanish-language content in its programming, and our listeners are adapting well to it,” said Maria Palma, host of Al Aire, the 5-minute-long Spanish newscast and KUNR’s Underserved Communities Reporter. (Disclosure: Palma was a part-time journalist for This Is Reno in 2021.)

She recaps the region’s news stories, including healthcare, education and politics.

“I hope our audience understands that this is a public service and that information should be available to everyone,” she added, explaining that Latinos make up almost 30% of Nevada’s population.

Vicki Adame, KUNR’s managing editor, came up with the idea as part of a Poynter fellowship. She said the feedback on Al Aire has been positive so far, and this isn’t a “trend,” citing a Texas station that has been broadcasting Spanish newscasts for years.

“More and more news outlets are recognizing the need to get the news out to a wider audience,” Adame said. “At KUNR, we recognize that in order to fulfill the mission of being a public media outlet, we need to reach the growing Spanish-speaking and Latino community.”

She pointed out that, while this is the first time KUNR has had Spanish newscasts, they have been publishing Spanish-language news on WhatsApp and the KUNR website. It is not just an opportunity for the Spanish-speaking community. English speakers who are familiar with the stories can also listen closely, recognizing which stories are being told, and learn a little Spanish.