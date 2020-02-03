Reno agency wins international award for brand design

SPONSORED POST

Stan Can Design’s rebrand of local radio station KUNR receives a German Design Award

Stan Can Design, a Reno-based design and advertising firm, has earned international recognition for their rebrand of local public radio station, KUNR.

The honors come from the 2020 German Design Awards, the premier prize awarded by the German Design Council. Stan Can Design’s rebrand of KUNR was awarded as a Winner in category of Excellent Communications Design – Brand Identity.

KUNR sought out rebanding services from Stan Can Design in 2018 with the goal of better representing their growing listener base and product offerings. Stan Can Design worked with KUNR to complete their rebrand in late 2018, with a full rollout coming in 2019 that made them eligible in this year’s German Design Awards.

“KUNR was at a real junction,” said Stan Byers, owner and creative director at Stan Can Design. “We wanted them to be able to compete with that next level in the media industry while still staying true to their roots.”

The new KUNR brand is anchored by the flat U in their logo. The U is designed to act as a frame for KUNR content in multiple media applications. It also represents “you”, the listeners who power public radio. The colors of the brand were drawn from the natural environment in the areas KUNR serves.

The judges panel for the German Design Awards applauded the brand for its “timelessly modern” look while adding that “the distinctive flat U open[s] up a variety of interesting possibilities for usage in communications. A remarkably simple design with its own unmistakable identity that also forms a connection to the region.”

About Stan Can Design

With decades of experience helping companies create successful brands and promote their businesses, Stan Can Design™ delivers powerful, intelligent, timeless advertising and design. Conveniently, they do it without the cumbersome layers you’ll find in a traditional full service agency. Before they ever formulate any idea or create any artifact, they take the time to thoroughly understand your company, your products and your target market. They strive to develop creative, meaningful solutions and clear communications that both are a source of pride and help you achieve your goals.

To see the rest of the KUNR rebrand and for more information on Stan Can Design, visit stancandesign.com/KUNR.

About KUNR

KUNR is a distinctive, relevant, and regional voice that informs and connects diverse communities through trusted journalism, storytelling, and discussion. Together with its sister station, KNCJ, KUNR also serves as a valued source for the arts, music, and culture. KUNR and KNCJ are NPR member stations, hosted by the University of Nevada, Reno. For more information, visit kunr.org.

About the German Design Awards

The German Design Awards are the international premier prize awarded by the German Design Council. Its goal: to discover, present, and honour unique trends in design. Every year, high-calibre entries in the fields of product and communication design are honoured, each of which blazes new trails in the international design landscape. The German Design Awards, launched in 2012, are among the most prestigious design competitions worldwide and have an excellent reputation far beyond specialist circles. For more information visit their website.

