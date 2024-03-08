38.8 F
Reno
Try "researchers"
Courts & CrimeGovernmentNews

Video: This Is Reno takes public records case against the City of Reno to the Nevada Supreme Court

By: Bob Conrad

Date:

CARSON CITY – This Is Reno’s second lawsuit against the City of Reno was heard Wednesday at the Nevada Court of Appeals. A full panel of judges heard the cases to ultimately decide whether a Reno City Council member’s social media messages are public record, as well as whether the city improperly denied police bodycam footage on three occasions.

Our Nevada Judges filmed the hearing. Watch it below.

This is the second lawsuit This Is Reno filed against the city. In the first, the same court ruled the city illegally denied public records related to the investigation into former Washoe County Sheriff’s Sergeant Dennis Carry. Carry faced seven felony charges after being investigated by Reno Police for more than two years. 

The city continues to fight the release of investigative documents despite losing on this issue. Deputy City Attorney Mark Dunagan on Monday filed a motion to prevent This Is Reno from reporting on the records relating to the investigation into Carry, despite the records not having been released.

Dunagan said that Carry’s right to a fair trial could be impacted. Carry pleaded guilty to three felonies and faces sentencing at a hearing on April 2, 2024.

“The City’s initial and ongoing basis for declining to produce its investigative file in the Carry case to Petitioner is that the criminal prosecution against Carry was open and remains open,” Dunagan argued. “I believe publication of the [investigative] Report prior to the sentencing of Dennis Carry offends legitimate governmental interests in nondisclosure, which include protection of Mr. Carry’s constitutional right to a fair trial and avoidance of prejudice to the prosecution.”

This Is Reno intends to oppose the motion based on First Amendment grounds against prior restraint

Bob Conrad
Bob Conradhttp://thisisreno.com
Bob Conrad is publisher, editor and co-founder of This Is Reno. He has served in communications positions for various state agencies and earned a doctorate in educational leadership from the University of Nevada, Reno in 2011. He is also a part time instructor at UNR and sits on the boards of the Nevada Press Association and Nevada Open Government Coalition.

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

MORE RENO NEWS

About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported, and paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

Navigation

Social

Connect

© 2024 This Is Reno / Conrad Communications LLC