Former Washoe County sheriff’s sergeant pleads guilty to three felonies, including bigamy and forgery

DA agrees to drop remaining charges

Former Washoe County Sheriff’s sergeant Dennis Carry today pleaded guilty to three felonies. He is charged with seven. A plea agreement was discussed today at a settlement hearing. In exchange for guilty pleas, Washoe County District Attorney Chris Hicks is agreeing to drop the remaining four of the seven charges upon sentencing.

According to the plea deal, the three counts—for forgery, bigamy and offering false evidence—could amount to four years in prison on each charge. He will avoid prison time on the remaining charges: two counts of burglary, forgery and perjury.

Carry was scheduled for a month-long trial early next year. His crimes were investigated by the Reno Police Department, based on a tip that he had forged a marriage document and broke into the Washoe County Courthouse to commit the forgery. He did so to make it seem like he had divorced his first wife—he hadn’t—while being married to his second wife, a federal judge.

“I did willfully have two spouses at one time, knowing that the former spouse was still alive, and did cohabitate with the second spouse in the State of Nevada after having been married to the second spouse outside of the state,” he confessed in the guilty plea memorandum.

Carry earlier this year pled not guilty to all charges.

Read the plea