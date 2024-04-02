Video: Former sheriff’s sergeant sentenced to three years in prison for bigamy, forgery and false evidence

Dennis Carry eligible for parole after 12 months

Former Washoe County Sheriff’s Sergeant Dennis Carry was led out of Washoe County Second Judicial District Court in handcuffs on Tuesday. He was sentenced to three years in prison with a minimum of one year before he is eligible for parole. He gets credit for four days he spent in Washoe County jail after his arrest in 2021.

Carry’s attorney, Tom Viloria, argued that Carry had untreated post-traumatic stress disorder, which hampered his judgment and led to his actions. Carry was charged with seven felony counts, which was pleaded down to three.

Judge Thomas Gregory ruled Carry was guilty of all three. He said he was unpersuaded by Viloria’s attempt to get Carry placed on probation. Viloria had forensic psychologist Herbert Coard testify about Carry’s psychological health. However, the district attorney argued that Carry had done nothing to improve his condition before sentencing.

“The state submits that deferred judgment is not appropriate,” Chief Deputy District Attorney Luke Prengaman said. Prengaman argued Carry should be sentenced to 36 months for each of the three felonies to which Carry pleaded guilty.

“There does not appear to be a nexus between the criminal conduct and the PTSD,” he added. “There’s sort of this idea … that the PTSD caused these crimes, and clearly they did not. He had PTSD, and he committed these crimes, though it’s not because of it.”

Gregory was not swayed by Coard’s testimony or Viloria’s argument. He said that since Carry’s PTSD was not directly tied to his criminal activity, as well as the nature of the crimes committed, Carry deserved to face prison time. Gregory also mentioned that Carry did not seek mental health treatment in the three years he has been out on bail.

“There is no indication that you have sought treatment or desired treatment,” he said to Carry. “The efforts to get you to see the doctor, and then to present [a] petition days before your sentencing, give this court cause and reason to question whether you are receptive to even being treated.”

Gregory said Carry abused his police power to conceal his crimes.

“The court finds in these circumstances a conviction…is important,” Gregory added. “There is a need in my assessment for there to be a conviction and for you to be accountable in that regard.”

Carry, who had his back to the court audience for most of the hearing, said little but apologized to Reno Police Sergeant Trenton Johnson, who investigated Carry for years and built the case against him.

Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam praised the sentencing in a statement after the court hearing.

“Today’s sentencing of Dennis Carry is welcomed news,” he said. “Dennis used his position as a law enforcement officer, a position in which one is held to the highest standard, to con, cajole and abuse the power he had as a deputy.

“Not only did he violate the trust placed in him by the public, he violated the trust of his coworkers and those who loved him. I am hopeful today’s sentencing brings some closure to Dennis’ victims.”

