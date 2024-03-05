Regents condemn Boylan for discriminatory comments

Leaders on the Board of Regents for Nevada System of Higher Education (NSHE) on Monday released a statement condemning remarks made last week by Regent Patrick Boylan during the March 1 quarterly meeting.

Regents Chair Amy Carvalho and Vice Chair Jeffrey Downs said the board was committed to inclusivity and respect for all individuals.

“In our perspective, public derogatory remarks directed at an individual or a class of individuals is inconsistent with the core values of our NSHE institutions, as evidenced by the Regents’ Anti-Discrimination Resolution passed by the Board in September of 2022,” the pair wrote in the statement.

Boylan was absent from the Sept. 9, 2022 meeting when that resolution was approved.

Carvalho and Downs also pledged to continue to work with the NSHE Chancellor’s office “to ensure that NSHE’s campuses are safe and welcoming spaces for everyone.”

The joint statement came after members of the Nevada Faculty Alliance on Sunday called for Boylan’s resignation. They cited repeated transphobic, discriminatory and harassing comments at regents meetings.

“Regent Boylan has a history of racist and discriminatory remarks that have been condemned by a number of NSHE students, including the Senate of the Associated Students of the University of Nevada,” they wrote. “This behavior is not only offensive, it violates the NSHE Board of Regents Anti-Discrimination Resolution, which states that ‘the Board recognizes its resounding responsibility to the NSHE community, the State of Nevada, and its higher education families throughout the nation to denounce any words or actions with discriminatory intent or effect, and such efforts are exemplified by the leadership and representations of its Regents.’”

Carvalho and Downs did not go so far as to suggest Boylan should resign, nor did they indicate any action may be taken. Instead, they expressed support for those who may have felt harmed by Boylan’s comments.

“In reference to certain statements that were made during the Board of Regents’ most recent Quarterly Meeting, we offer our strong support to any individuals who felt excluded, offended, or disrespected by any comments made during the meeting,” they wrote.

Boylan was elected to the Board of Regents in November 2020 and has two years remaining of his six-year term.

Read the full statement from Carvalho and Downs below.

The Board of Regents is committed to fostering an environment of inclusivity and respect for all individuals within the Nevada System of Higher Education (NSHE). In our perspective, public derogatory remarks directed at an individual or a class of individuals is inconsistent with the core values of our NSHE institutions, as evidenced by the Regents’ Anti-Discrimination Resolution passed by the Board in September of 2022.

We want to take this opportunity to reassure all members of the NSHE community that the Board of Regents is dedicated to upholding the principles of inclusion, diversity, equity, and access. Every individual deserves to be treated with dignity and respect when participating in an NSHE public meeting or attending an NSHE campus, regardless of their gender identity, sexual orientation, race, ethnicity, religion, or any other individual characteristic.

The Board of Regents will continue to work diligently with the Chancellor’s office to ensure that NSHE’s campuses are safe and welcoming spaces for everyone. We encourage open dialogue and constructive engagement as we strive to uphold NSHE’s values of diversity and acceptance.

It is important for our NSHE community to know that we remain steadfast in our commitment to creating campus environments where all individuals feel valued and supported.

In reference to certain statements that were made during the Board of Regents’ most recent Quarterly Meeting, we offer our strong support to any individuals who felt excluded, offended, or disrespected by any comments made during the meeting.

Together we can promote a culture of inclusivity and respect within the Nevada System of Higher Education.