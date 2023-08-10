Patricia Charlton appointed officer in charge of Nevada’s higher ed system

LAS VEGAS — Nevada System of Higher Education officials today announced Patricia “Patty” Charlton will be NSHE’s officer-in-charge following the exit of Acting Chancellor Dale Erquiaga.

“I am dedicated to advancing the mission of higher education in Nevada and ensuring that every student has access to quality education and opportunities for success,” Charlton said. “Together, with the Board of Regents and our dedicated faculty, staff, and students, we will continue to drive positive change and shape the future of higher education in our state.”

As acting vice chancellor of academic and student affairs, Charlton oversees higher education policies and programs related to NSHE.

Before Erquiaga’s exit, he and Board of Regents Chair Byron Brooks had crafted a list of potential officers to step into the chancellor role should a new one not be appointed.

Brooks noted Charlton’s experience in higher education.

“With close to three decades of dedicated service to higher education and an impeccable track record of leadership and community engagement in southern Nevada, Charlton is exceptionally qualified to lead NSHE during this transitional period,” he said.

The appointment of Charlton comes after a failed chancellor search in July.

Brooks said there will be a 60-day period to suggest a candidate for the interim chancellor position, with a vote by regents expected later this month.

Source: NSHE