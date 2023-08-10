76.2 F
Reno
Try "researchers"
EducationFeaturedNews

Patricia Charlton appointed officer in charge of Nevada’s higher ed system

By: ThisIsReno

Date:

Patty Charlton, acting vice chancellor for Academic and Student Affairs and Community Colleges. May 30, 2023 (Josh Hawkins/UNLV)
Patty Charlton, acting vice chancellor for Academic and Student Affairs and Community Colleges. May 30, 2023 (Josh Hawkins/UNLV)

LAS VEGAS — Nevada System of Higher Education officials today announced Patricia “Patty” Charlton will be NSHE’s officer-in-charge following the exit of Acting Chancellor Dale Erquiaga.

“I am dedicated to advancing the mission of higher education in Nevada and ensuring that every student has access to quality education and opportunities for success,” Charlton said. “Together, with the Board of Regents and our dedicated faculty, staff, and students, we will continue to drive positive change and shape the future of higher education in our state.”

As acting vice chancellor of academic and student affairs, Charlton oversees higher education policies and programs related to NSHE. 

Before Erquiaga’s exit, he and Board of Regents Chair Byron Brooks had crafted a list of potential officers to step into the chancellor role should a new one not be appointed. 

Brooks noted Charlton’s experience in higher education.

“With close to three decades of dedicated service to higher education and an impeccable track record of leadership and community engagement in southern Nevada, Charlton is exceptionally qualified to lead NSHE during this transitional period,” he said.

The appointment of Charlton comes after a failed chancellor search in July.

Brooks said there will be a 60-day period to suggest a candidate for the interim chancellor position, with a vote by regents expected later this month.

‘Failed search’: NSHE again without a permanent chancellor

Source: NSHE

ThisIsReno
ThisIsRenohttps://thisisreno.com
This Is Reno is your source for award-winning independent, online Reno news and events since 2009. We are locally owned and operated.

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

MORE RENO NEWS

About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported. Paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

Latest

Council members spar over ward redistricting decision

Government
Reno council members asked city staff to make changes to one of the four final proposed ward maps and bring it back to the council for a vote.

National Bowling Day is Saturday, Aug. 12: Save the date for ‘Spare a Life’ event to support organ donation awareness (sponsored)

Sponsored
In celebration of National Bowling Day, Aug. 12, Donor Network West invites the community to save the date for its ‘Spare a Life’ fundraiser on Thursday, Nov. 16 at the National Bowling Stadium.

Food & beverage training is offered to members of the chamber of commerce (sponsored)

Sponsored
The Reno + Sparks Chamber of Commerce, Manufacture Nevada and greenUP! are proud to announce a comprehensive training session for food and beverage manufacturers.

Popular

Show me the money — Nevada State Museum event delivers the goods Aug. 23-24 in Carson City

News
CARSON CITY — Who doesn’t like to collect money?Whether...

The Fox Brewery & Pub is back in Reno with a rooftop bar

Business
The Fox Brewery & Pub in the old Silver Peak location is serving up delicious food and brews.

Little Feat’s Reno performance more than a little pleasing (photos)

Arts & Entertainment
Little Feat played Sunday at Grand Sierra Resort with the opening act Dirty Dozen Brass Band. Nick McCabe has the review.

Connect

© 2023 This Is Reno / Conrad Communications LLC