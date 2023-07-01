‘Failed search’: NSHE again without a permanent chancellor

The Nevada System of Higher Education continues without a permanent chancellor. NSHE’s Board of Regents voted Friday not to hire a new chancellor despite three candidates who were advanced for consideration.

Acting Chancellor Dale Erquiaga was hired to serve in the position temporarily a year ago. He is retiring.

One of three candidates, Lawrence Drake, was approved by the board Thursday to be considered for a final board vote Friday. He received the most positive comments over the other two candidates: former Lt. Governor Kate Marshall and Charles Ansell of Complete College America.

“That was a great search,” Regent John Arrascada, who chaired the search committee, said yesterday before the regents failed to secure enough votes to hire Drake.

Dale Erquiaga, interim NSHE chancellor.

His colleagues disagreed with him.

Regents and others were highly critical of the search process. NSHE hired The Bryan Group, which last year facilitated the hiring of Washoe County school Superintendent Susan Enfield.

Some called the situation “a failed search, “a flawed process,” and a University of Nevada, Reno faculty member said the candidate forums were biased “toward heteronormative families.” That comment was because The Bryan Group had spouses introduce the three candidates at public forums for the candidates.

“Cringe,” the faculty member added.

“I’m embarrassed. I am mortified. I am literally mortified.” –Regent Susan Brager

Regent Michelle Cruz-Crawford said she was shocked candidates for the position did not have more experience within public higher education.

“I’m kind of shocked with this nationwide search that … we didn’t have people that had … as much experience … and I also would love to see someone within the organization … apply,” she said.

After the regents failed to get enough votes to hire Drake, and a person’s name was mentioned to become a new interim chancellor, Regent Susan Brager called the situation horrible.

“It looks bad,” she said. “It just looks horrifically bad to me, and whether it was planned or not, it just sends a message that ‘Oh, failed search.’ I’m embarrassed. I am mortified. I am literally mortified.”

Arrascada defended the process.

“This search was not done and not conducted any differently than the aforementioned 13 other searches my colleagues brought up,” Arrascada added. “Nothing was done differently — the exact same transparency, the exact same process. We followed it by the book…”

He then alleged a conspiracy among other regents to nix the three candidates.

“This entire charade just seems contrived,” he said. “If this was the goal, at the end, to sabotage the search, that went [by] the book, [it] just seems deliberately conceived. And it just does not sit well at all.”

The board voted to cancel the search and will again seek an interim chancellor.

Erquiaga took over a year ago. That was after former Chancellor Melody Rose left NSHE, amid harsh allegations against the system and the regents, with a $600,000 severance in April of last year.

Regents approve a 12% cost-of-living increase

Higher education faculty will get a 12% cost-of-living-adjustment effective July 1. Faculty overwhelmingly urged the regents to approve a 12% COLA, and they are eligible for another 11% next year, but that remains to be seen.

The board overwhelmingly approved the increase, but they were warned another increase for the next fiscal year would be difficult to meet.

Campuses had to develop contingencies to fund the COLAs for this fiscal year after the legislature and governor approved increases at a reduced rate based on a 2019 error made by the Nevada Legislature.

“We are allowed not to exceed 12% in fiscal [year] ’24. And we are allowed not to exceed 11% in fiscal [year] ’25,” Erquiaga told the regents. “2025 will be a very different conversation. And you need to start that conversation … next week.

“You don’t have a year to make that decision. You have probably six months because I guarantee you that decision — if you choose to fully fund 11% in ’25 — will require fee increases and or a change in the predictable pricing model and or some other measures — further positions being held vacant or layoffs,” he added.

Erquiaga also recommended that higher-paid campus presidents and NSHE leadership refrain from taking the COLAs.

“We do have people who are highly compensated in this system, and so a 12% raise is the equivalent of a person in some instances,” he said. “I would suggest … that anybody in the executive series, where your 12% raise amounts to between $30,000 and $60,000, which again is a person — don’t take it.

“That’s leadership,” he added. “That’s just my advice.”