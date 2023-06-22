Former presidential advisor, Lt. Governor Kate Marshall finalist for NSHE chancellor job

The Nevada Board of Regents next week will pick a new chancellor to run the Nevada System of Higher Education.

Kate Marshall, advisor to President Joe Biden and former lieutenant governor, is one of three finalists for the position. Also up for consideration are Lawrence Drake, interim President of Bethune-Cookman University, and Charles Ansell, a vice president at Complete College America.

Marshall was Nevada’s lieutenant governor from 2019 to 2021 and state treasurer from 2006 to 2014.

Drake described himself as “a recognized global leader, scholar, researcher, author, corporate executive, and entrepreneurial thinker, having lived or worked in over 60 countries…”

Bethune-Cookman University is a private, non-profit college in Florida.

Ansell’s bio describes his role at Complete College America, a higher-education advocacy organization, as using research to advocate for legislation and resources that help students graduate college.

The chancellor search comes after Dale Erquiaga has served in an interim capacity since last year.

He was hired after the explosive separation with NSHE’s former chancellor, Melody Rose. NSHE paid Rose more than a half million dollars in the separation.

Her departure was followed by other NSHE officials leaving the system in a cloud of controversy. Two former regents are still facing ethics violations with the state ethics commission. NSHE paid more than $100,000 for a law firm to defend the regents.

“The Nevada System of Higher Education is our state’s jewel,” Marshall said in a letter as part of the application for the position. “As chancellor and as a leader I would bring the highest degree of ethics, professionalism and respect to a position, which is all about letting that jewel shine.”

Marshall is married to a University of Nevada, Reno professor.

Regents will discuss the three candidates at a special June 29 meeting prior to making a final decision on the hiring at the regular regents meeting June 30.