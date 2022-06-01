Erquiaga tapped for interim NSHE chancellor position

Dale Erquiaga, who recently took over the Kenny Guinn Center for Policy Priorities at the University of Nevada, is being recommended to become acting Nevada System of Higher Education chancellor.

The NSHE board of regents is scheduled to approve his appointment as “acting or interim” chancellor, regents Chair Kathy McAdoo said today.

“Upon consideration and evaluation of the input received, I am recommending that the Board of Regents consider the appointment of Dale A.R. Erquiaga as acting Chancellor of the NSHE,” she wrote today in a letter to the other regents.

NSHE’s Crystal Abba has been officer in charge of NSHE since the caustic severance of former Chancellor Melody Rose from NSHE on April 1.

Erquiaga was former Gov. Brain Sandoval’s chief strategy officer and senior advisor – two separate positions at different points in time. Sandoval is now president of UNR. Erquiaga was also state superintendent of public instruction from 2013 to 2015. He was appointed to the Guinn Center in January.

“Starting in early April, I held several meetings and conversations with NSHE stakeholders including the Council of Presidents, Council of Faculty Senate Chairs, System Administration staff, and Board staff to receive their input and suggestions concerning an acting or interim Chancellor,” McAdoo added.

The regents are scheduled to meet Thursday and Friday next week, June 9 and 10, 2022.

“If the Board of Regents approve the Chair’s recommendation to appoint Dale Erquiaga as acting chancellor, he will resign as executive director of the Guinn Center effective June 30,” said UNR spokesperson Scott Walquist.

The regents are also scheduled to consider the naming of UNR’s new basketball building as the Eric and Linda Lannes Basketball Building and increasing fees for med school students.

UPDATE: This story was updated to include a statement from UNR. Eric and Linda Lannes donated $4 million to Nevada Athletics to support the men’s and women’s basketball programs. Image: Ty O’Neil / This Is Reno