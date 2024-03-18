62.9 F
Online network launches to support Nevada agricultural producers

Strawberries growing in a hydroponic chamber inside the greenhouses at the University's Nevada Agricultural Experimentation Station.

A grower-led initiative has launched the Nevada Farm Network, a new online hub where agricultural producers can connect and share information, as well as find resources to help them increase farm efficiency while using best practices to sustain their businesses and natural resources. 

The University of Nevada, Reno’s Desert Farming Initiative is coordinating the project.

“Ag technology is accelerating, and resources are available to help support our agriculture industry, but producers often don’t have the time to conduct research or connect with one another,” said Jill Moe, director of the Desert Farming Initiative. “The intent of the Nevada Farm Network is to make it easier for producers to connect and find the resources they need.”

The network is open to all Nevada agricultural producers and those supporting the producers in some way. Using the network is free, but individuals must create an online account. Organizers said they want to provide and encourage producers to provide information to help support Nevada agriculture.

“We want to help farms and farm communities thrive for years to come,” Moe said. “Helping to get this Network off the ground fits perfectly into the Desert Farming Initiative’s mission of advancing climate-smart farming and food systems in our state’s desert climate.” 

The website is at: https://naes.unr.edu/farm-network/

Source: UNR

