UNR to host online math and technology camp

Registration is open for the Nevada Math and Technology Camp, planned for July 12-16 and for students entering grades 7-9. The camp, now in its 22nd year, is hosted by the College of Education and Human Development at the University of Nevada, Reno.

Camp organizers say the program is intended to increase students’ “knowledge, skills and confidence in mathematics and technology in order to enhance mathematical and technological competence in personal, academic and occupational lives.”

Math topics covered in the camp include problem solving, geometry, spatial skills, data analysis and probability (youngest group) and algebra (older two groups). Technology components include calculator and computer use, including four-function and graphing calculators, as well as tool software.

Role models and professionals from math and technology fields will also participate as guest speakers during the sessions.

The camp is online this year, but space is limited.

Parents canregistertheir students online or contacthcrawford@unr.edu.

Source: UNR