Boom! Brunch lands at Schussboom Brewing Co.

By: Nora Tarte

Date:

Schussboom Brewing. Image: Nora Tarte / This Is Reno

Schussboom Brewing Co. has been up and running for nearly three years now, serving a menu of local brews, hearty pizzas and tasty entrees for both lunch and dinner. However, the brewery, owned by husband-and-wife Jason and Briana Wagner, has recently added breakfast to the menu.

On Saturdays and Sundays, from 8 a.m. to noon only, Schussboom fans can gather for a full breakfast featuring scrambled eggs, oversized breakfast burritos, inventive Benedicts, buttermilk biscuits and more.

Knowing where to start is a struggle, but since this is a brewery—although a family-friendly one—I prefer to pregame breakfast with a good morning bevvy. In this case, I ordered a rosé mimosa served with a fresh orange slice and made with rosé sparkling wine. There’s also a picture-perfect bloody Mary erupting with olives, celery and pickled green beans. Coffee, juice, tea and hot chocolate are also options.

Breakfast is served Saturday and Sunday mornings at Schussboom Brewing Co. and includes Belgian waffles, eggs, bacon and breakfast burritos. Photo: Nora Tarte / This Is Reno

Schussboom’s breakfast burritos have already gained a reputation among the early risers, a perfect meal for grab-and-go before shredding the mountain. But everyone can enjoy the flavorful sausage cooked inside of a crispy tortilla. Heavy in meat, cheese, scrambled eggs and crispy seasoned potatoes, the huge breakfast is likely big enough to share—or serve as both breakfast and lunch. Also offered in bacon and chorizo, they are cleverly named “boomritos.”

Another favorite is the traditional breakfast. Eggs come either scrambled or poached and ready for a personal touch. A sauce and spice station allows guests to add their own salt and pepper and choose from sides like hot sauce and ketchup. The big plate boasts four pieces of thick applewood smoked bacon, a side of crispy potatoes and a choice of an English muffin or buttermilk biscuit with citrus honey butter to spread. The real winner, however, is the half Belgian waffle. For a $6 upcharge, you can substitute one with your meal.

Those half waffles are also available on the kids’ menu, or as whole waffles for adults, finished with fresh sugared strawberries and a mountain of whipped cream.

The quiche is also popular, offered in French bacon and veggie (a flaky pie crust brimming with applewood smoked bacon, caramelized onions, sauteed mushrooms, baby spinach and gruyere cheese) or as a crust-less Southwest style (diced green chilies, caramelized onions, tomatoes, cilantro, and sharp cheddar finished with tomatillo salsa, mashed avocado and sour cream). Each comes with a fresh fruit salad.

Also on the menu are Benedicts and a few other classics, like chicken-fried steak, biscuits and gravy, or a patty and eggs. And, of course, you can choose to wash your breakfast down with beer. After all, when in Rome.

Schussboom offers specials throughout the week, so keep an eye on social media to stay in the know, @schussboombrewing for details, and weather-related closures.

