Washoe County rescinds trespass charge against private investigator

Washoe County rescinded its trespass charge levied at a private investigator who was attempting to locate a missing person in late January at the Nevada Cares Campus. Tom Green said he was issued a trespass notice after a verbal altercation with the county’s private security.

Green had a verbal altercation with a private security guard after passing by the security guard shack on Line Drive. He was then issued the trespass notice and was, according to the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, eligible to be arrested if he went there again. Green is retired from the Sheriff’s Office.

Green said, and a video shot by him confirmed, that a security guard told him he could walk past the guard shack. Washoe County Commissioner Mike Clark joined Green at the site at the time and said the security guard was out of line.

County officials said today that the trespass notice has been rescinded.

“As a result of the meeting on Friday, [Washoe County Security Administrator] Ben [West] determined that our Allied officers provided mixed messages on exactly where Mr. Green could and [could] not go, and he was understandably confused,” County spokesperson Bethany Drysdale said. “We have made changes to signage and training to make it clearer and consistent exactly what is public and what is not, and the trespass order has been reversed.”

Drysdale said Green was on county property, which Green disputed.

“Apparently, they can’t read a map,” he told This Is Reno, adding he met with the City of Reno and was told it was city property.

Green said he was going to sue the county after it denied a public records order for video footage of the area where the incident took place.