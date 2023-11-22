Video: Nevada Cares Campus supportive housing facility breaks ground with a long wait list for potential residents

Washoe County officials on Friday broke ground on what will become supportive housing units at the Nevada Cares Campus. The ceremony marked the beginning of phase four of the Nevada Cares Campus’ construction plan, which will include 50 supportive housing units, a training center and an outdoor area. Support services will also be provided for residents.

County Commissioner Mariluz Garcia said she was surprised by the transformation over the last year at the campus. Garcia represents Washoe County Commission District Three, where the Cares Campus is located.

“I’m so proud to be part of this important milestone today in our ongoing efforts to solve the root causes of homelessness, while also putting roofs over heads and getting residents into housing,” she said

Nevada Housing Division Administrator Steve Aichrot, who attended the event, said a variety of circumstances can lead to homelessness.

“Every person who is homeless has a specific set of circumstances that has brought them to that place,” he said. He acknowledged there have been difficulties along the way in accomplishing supportive housing, but emphasized the positive impact it will have on those in the community.

“We really look forward to 50 units of stability and supportive housing for folks who desperately, desperately need it,” he added.

Washoe County’s Dana Searcy said that future tenants will be placed based on their needs and community score.

“There is a community list where everyone in the community is provided the same assessment, and we go off of those scores, so we make sure that the highest need gets housed first,” Searcy said. There are 150 people on that list.

The tenants are expected to sign a lease and have no limits on how long they can stay at the facility. Officials were unclear whether the tenants will need to pay anything to move in or stay in the housing.



“It depends,” Searcy said. “A lot of individuals who will be considered for this facility have some kind of disability or other income. We also have vouchers and other options to help people move in.”

“Homelessness has been a big strategic initiative for the County Commission well before I took office,” Garcia said. “And it will continue to be well after I am gone.”

The project is expected to open to residents in the spring of 2025.