41.7 F
Reno
Try "researchers"
GovernmentHousing & HomelessnessNews

Homeless shelters are filling to capacity with winter weather continuing in the Reno area

By: ThisIsReno

Date:

The Eddy House expanded in 2020 to allow for more residents. Image: Eric Marks/ THIS IS RENO.
The Eddy House expanded in 2020 to allow for more residents. Image: Eric Marks/ THIS IS RENO.

The region’s homeless shelters are at or near capacity as mild storms continue to move through the area. As of midday Tuesday, the Nevada Cares Campus has fewer than 10 beds available. Two overflow beds at the campus are open. The Our Place shelter has one available bed, and the safe camp portion of the campus is full. 

The youth shelter, Eddy House, issued a press statement today announcing it has exceeded its capacity for nearly a week. 

“Eddy House, the only youth shelter in Northern Nevada that houses any youth aged 18-24 regardless of background, is experiencing a critical surge in demand as their Emergency Shelter beds have exceeded capacity for six nights straight in December,” the statement reads. “The increase is unprecedented for this time of year, and Eddy House is taking immediate action to address it.”

Eddie House staff are resorting to putting clients on cots and couches. The organization is seeking donations to increase capacity.

“The current situation marks the first time every bed has been filled, and cots and couches have had to be utilized,” the media statement reads. 

County officials said nobody would be turned away if people went to the Nevada Cares Campus.

“People can stay in the Resource Center until a bed opens up,” County spokesperson Bethany Drysdale said. The availability of open beds changes daily. 

Those unable or unwilling to go into local shelters continue to sleep on the street in various locations around the community. 

CITY: Shelter space limited but available during cold weather
ThisIsReno
ThisIsRenohttps://thisisreno.com
This Is Reno is your source for award-winning independent, online Reno news and events since 2009. We are locally owned and operated.

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

MORE RENO NEWS

About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported, and paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

Navigation

Social

Connect

© 2023 This Is Reno / Conrad Communications LLC