School trustees debate process to find new superintendent

The Washoe County School Board held a special meeting Friday to decide the process of hiring the district’s newest superintendent. The previous superintendent, Susan Enfield, tendered her resignation in November following her glowing one-year review by trustees.

In December, Enfield’s predecessor, Kristen McNeill, agreed to return from her retirement and serve as interim superintendent during the search to fill the position.

Trustees, at their last meeting, decided against using their prior consultant, the Bryan Group, which would’ve done the search at cost because Enfield left her job within two years.

The district instead hired consulting firm McPherson and Jacobson and allocated up to $100,000 to undertake the search. During the meeting, consultants presented a five-phase approach for the selection process of the new superintendent.

The first phase includes trustees identifying the most desirable characteristics of the next superintendent, identifying stakeholder groups, data gathering and establishing a search timeline.

The proposed timeline for the first phase suggested the application be posted and distributed around Feb. 7, with stakeholder conversations beginning at the end of the month.

Trustee Diane Nicolet took issue with the phases and the timeline. She said they were “out of whack.”

Stakeholder input should be sought prior to advertising the job opening, Nicolet said, so prospective candidates will have a full understanding of the challenges and needs of the district before they apply.

“I’m just one voice, but I know I speak for many who want upfront input on this,” Nicolet said.

Board President Beth Smith said they could keep the application period open longer so applicants can review stakeholder feedback ahead of the application deadline.

“We do get to determine the timeline that we want,” she said.

Trustee Colleen Westlake said she appreciated the discussions about determining which characteristics the board wants in a superintendent, but she also said that she would like to see some self-reflection in the district itself to determine what characteristics it might have to attract the best candidates—and what may be issues that turn candidates away.

“What is that candidate looking for? There has to be some honesty there,” she said. “We don’t want to just be seen as a stepping stone. We want them to want us, as with any relationship. We want someone that wants our characteristics, our values—we’ve always been supportive of these superintendents.”

Westlake said that if there’s an expectation the district is not meeting, they need to know so candidates will want to stay in the position long-term. Trustee Joe Rodriguez said he believes the community just wants to see the “endless loop” of superintendents closed. The five-phase approach was approved, with Nicolet voting against the measure.

Washoe County School District trustee Colleen Westlake. Eric Marks / THIS IS RENO.

The timeline was adjusted in response to Nicolet’s concern, which will move the survey’s dissemination to no later than Feb. 9, or earlier if practical, as opposed to the original proposed date of Feb. 15.

The closing time of the survey was kept as March 19. The board voted to have consultants bring forward a list of up to five candidates to review. The job posting will be advertised locally and nationally.

Trustees approved a salary range of $275,000 to $310,000 per year, as suggested by the consultants. Also suggested were a multi-year contract, longevity incentives, relocation expenses reimbursement and a requirement to establish Washoe County residency within a certain amount of time.

In 2022, Enfield was given a four-year contract at $310,000 per year with up to $25,000 for relocation costs. Westlake said she disagreed with offering incentives to candidates to come to work for the district.

“They should want to work here because it’s great and because this is a wonderful career opportunity to build something with us,” Westlake said. “If that’s not good enough, then I don’t think that’s our candidate. We deserve better.”

Trustees agreed to offer a multi-year contract, the potential for longevity incentives and reimbursement, and a requirement that the candidate become a Washoe County resident. The board will be presented with updates on Feb. 13, Feb. 27 and March 12, with a presentation of the final candidates and selection scheduled for April.

The full presentation, including phases and timelines, can be viewed here.