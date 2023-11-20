School Superintendent Enfield resigns

Washoe County School District Superintendent Susan Enfield today announced her resignation. Her announcement said she will return to Washington to spend more time with her family and “pursue other opportunities.”

“With a mix of emotions, we accept the resignation of our valued superintendent and support her in choosing family first,” Board President Beth Smith said. “We are grateful to Dr. Enfield for the leadership and bold vision she brought to our district. We have already discussed our collaborative commitment to a smooth transition.”

Enfield said she was proud of the work at the district, including a new strategic plan, staff salary increases and improving working conditions.

“I will always be grateful to have been part of this district and community,” she said.

Her last day will be Feb. 9, 2024. The school board will discuss the next steps at a future meeting, which could include selecting and hiring a firm for a national superintendent search and appointing a possible interim superintendent if needed.

When she was hired, Enfield emphasized that she was committed to Washoe County for the long haul.

“I really am looking to put roots in somewhere and be there for some time,” she said during a candidate forum at Wooster High School in April 2022.

She’s been on the job since spring of 2022.