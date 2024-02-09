34.1 F
Reno
Try "researchers"
Arts & EntertainmentNewsPhoto Gallery

Photos: Craft Wine & Beer celebrates 13th birthday

By: Cesar Lopez

Date:

Craft Wine & Beer last weekend celebrated its 13th birthday in Midtown. Cesar Lopez / THIS IS RENO.
Craft Wine & Beer last weekend celebrated its 13th birthday in Midtown. Cesar Lopez / THIS IS RENO.

Craft Wine & Beer last weekend celebrated its 13th birthday in Midtown. 

“We brewed up a mess of pro-grade homebrew with our pal Jeff Current and then served 45 gallons of it on the house to our customers,” Craft owner Ty Martin said. “[It’s been] thirteen crazy years of being a kick-ass bottle shop and bar with loads of the best customers in the world.”

The bash also featured 80 pounds of salmon and 30 pounds of chorizo. 

“Metal Jeff [Rogers] a radical anniversary edition artwork for us to celebrate the big 13, and we printed up a bunch of shirts and sweaters, which we sell,” Martin added.

View photos below

Cesar Lopez
Cesar Lopez
Cesar Lopez is from Reno and is an award-winning street photographer. He is also a co-host for the podcast and radio show, Up in the Mix. He gets his inspiration from his travels and his love of music.

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

MORE RENO NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

Craft Beer Week 2017 Lineup Announced

ThisIsReno -
Craft Beer Week is back, and from June 2 to June 10 beer events are being held around the region. Check out the list...

The Depot’s Highlander Scotch Ale Wins Top Award

Second Annual Reno Craft Beer Week Set for May 13-22, 2016

IMBIB Custom Brews Earns Three National Awards

The Stick Sport Lounge to Open Downtown

About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported, and paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

Navigation

Social

Connect

© 2023 This Is Reno / Conrad Communications LLC