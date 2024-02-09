Photos: Craft Wine & Beer celebrates 13th birthday

Craft Wine & Beer last weekend celebrated its 13th birthday in Midtown.

“We brewed up a mess of pro-grade homebrew with our pal Jeff Current and then served 45 gallons of it on the house to our customers,” Craft owner Ty Martin said. “[It’s been] thirteen crazy years of being a kick-ass bottle shop and bar with loads of the best customers in the world.”

The bash also featured 80 pounds of salmon and 30 pounds of chorizo.

“Metal Jeff [Rogers] a radical anniversary edition artwork for us to celebrate the big 13, and we printed up a bunch of shirts and sweaters, which we sell,” Martin added.

View photos below