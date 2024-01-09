Sparks approves $180,000 contracts to advance lands bill

The Sparks City Council yesterday approved two contracts for up to $180,000 to advance the long-developing Truckee Meadows Public Lands Management Act.

The approval was for two firms, SB Strategic Consulting and Barrett Resources, to do “outreach work benefiting the City of Sparks’ interest” in the act. Barrett has worked on the project since 2019.

“We’re running out of land in this community,” Chris Barrett told the council. “We’re having a hard time dealing with the growth that’s before us because of the quality of life we have here. Everyone wants to be here.”

He added that the area is out of office and retail land, and the area will be out of land to develop residences by 2027. He said draft language for a congressional bill is ready to present to Congress. The contracts will be to continue drafting the bill and addressing concerns by those opposed to the act.

The bill could be introduced soon.

A few people spoke against the contract, including Washoe County Commissioner Mike Clark. He said the contract was too much money.

“I don’t think you’re getting your money’s worth,” he told the council during public comment. “I would like to see that reduced or eliminated if I had my way, which I don’t.”

Conservation groups previously opposed the bill but have since reversed course. One group said their concerns have mostly been resolved. The Reno-Sparks Indian Colony supports the bill, according to Barrett.

“This is an investment in the future,” Councilmember Kristopher Dahir said. “Without land, we are in trouble.”

The council unanimously approved the new agreements. Should the bill pass, the contracts would be canceled. The lands bill has a website with more information: https://www.landsbill.org