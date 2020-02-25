PODCAST: The return of the lands bill, Reno says goodbye to former mayor

The Washoe County Lands Bill is back but with a new name. Now known as the Truckee Meadows Lands Bill, city and county officials recently held a meeting for the public to weigh in on what the bill could look like. The reception was overwhelmingly negative.

Also in this episode: The Reno community said goodbye to a longtime politician and community champion. Former Mayor Bob Cashell recently passed away, and hundreds came out to celebrate his life.

