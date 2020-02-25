fbpx
PODCAST: The return of the lands bill, Reno says goodbye to former mayor

By Bob Conrad
The Washoe County Lands Bill is back but with a new name. Now known as the Truckee Meadows Lands Bill, city and county officials recently held a meeting for the public to weigh in on what the bill could look like. The reception was overwhelmingly negative.

Also in this episode: The Reno community said goodbye to a longtime politician and community champion. Former Mayor Bob Cashell recently passed away, and hundreds came out to celebrate his life.  

This Is Reno’s podcast is produced in partnership with KWNK Community Radio.

