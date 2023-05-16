80.2 F
Reno
Try "researchers"
FeaturedNewsCulture & History

Truckee Meadows lands bill up for consideration again

By: Bob Conrad

Date:

Wild Horses at the Tahoe Reno Industrial Center. Image: Ty O'Neil / This Is Reno
Wild Horses at the Tahoe Reno Industrial Center. Image: Ty O'Neil / This Is Reno

The longstanding, and long-debated, Truckee Meadows Public Lands Management Act is up again for public input.

The bill has been presented to the public on and off for years, most recently by Sparks Mayor Ed Lawson who last year told This Is Reno he wanted to see the bill introduced into Congress by the end of last year.

That did not happen. 

The bill was also discussed just before COVID-19 hit the United States. More than 100 people turned out to the Reno-Sparks Convention Center to provide feedback on the bill, and most of them were opposed to it.

Washoe County today pushed out an announcement for the public to weigh in on new maps and possible land transfers proposed as part of the bill. 

People can visit the Washoe County complex building A from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday, May 24, to provide feedback.

Conservation groups have been opposed to the bill, saying it’s a land grab for developers.

About 15,000 acres are proposed for sale and development. The lands bill website indicates tribes will gain more than 20,000 acres of land under the bill. 

“The land would be sold for no less than fair market value. The development of the land would also need to comply with all current zoning and planning requirements, including review by the Truckee Meadows Regional Planning Agency and the jurisdiction that the land is being developed in,” the lands bill website maintains

The website further states one of the goals of the lands bill is to address housing demand and affordability.

“This proposal will increase the permanent conservation of land in Washoe County by permanently designating: 223,109 acres as Wilderness Areas, 456,292 acres as National Conservation Areas, 36,405 acres as a Special Management Area, and 3,881 acres as a Cultural Heritage Area to be co-managed by local Tribes and the Bureau of Land Management,” the website reads.

Lawson said getting the bill, which is being pushed by U.S. Jacky Rosen (D), passed is urgent.

“We’re out of land in Sparks. It’s just that simple. We don’t have a place to grow except to grow up an that gets expensive,” Lawson said.

NEVER MISS A STORY

Get free Reno news headlines in your email five days a week.

Unsubscribe at any time.
Bob Conrad
Bob Conradhttp://thisisreno.com
Bob Conrad is publisher, editor and co-founder of This Is Reno. He has served in communications positions for various state agencies and earned a doctorate in educational leadership from the University of Nevada, Reno in 2011. He is also a part time instructor at UNR.

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

RELATED STORIES

About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported. Paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

Latest

Local triathlete and liver recipient will be recognized during Reno Aces’ May 19 ‘Home Run for Life’ game (sponsored)

Sponsored 0
Tracy Copeland, a local liver transplant recipient and accomplished triathlete, will be honored by Donor Network West Friday, May 19 at the Reno Aces’ Home Run for Life game.

Trio of Democrat-backed gun bills head to Nevada GOP governor’s desk

Government 0
Nevada's Democrat-controlled Legislature passed a trio of gun control bills Monday, sending them to Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo's desk, where they face questionable futures.

Nevadans are offered ‘100% certainty’ that billionaires need ‘incentives,’ and 0% proof (opinion)

Government 0
The idea that companies are going to go where they decide to go anyway, even without tax breaks, is not “mystical."

Popular

Schieve, Hartung agree to delay for revealing identity of private investigator’s client 

Courts & Crime 0
“John Doe”, who hired a private investor to investigate Reno's mayor, today was granted a reprieve from being ordered to reveal his identity.

More than $60 million proposed for street improvements, adoption of ‘placemaking’ changes to downtown

Government 0
Seven major projects are proposed to be included in pending federal funding. Among the projects are contested downtown micro-mobility changes surrounding Virginia Street. 

Claio Rotisserie brings elevated Mediterranean to Mayberry Landing

Food & Drink 0
The husband-and-wife duo behind the Perenn Bakery debuted the Mayberry Landing restaurant earlier this year, offering up a completely different menu than they are typically known for – but with the same Instagram-worthy aesthetic.

Connect

© 2023 This Is Reno / Conrad Communications LLC