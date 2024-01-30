53.2 F
Reno
Try "researchers"
EventsNewsScience

Photos: Robotics competition showcases student talents

By: Eric Marks

Date:

The FIRST Robotics Northern Nevada State Competition took place Saturday at the University of Nevada, Reno. The event marks the first Lego League Championship represented by 24 teams who battled out their skills in robotics. Eric Marks / THIS IS RENO.
The FIRST Robotics Northern Nevada State Competition took place Saturday at the University of Nevada, Reno. The event marks the first Lego League Championship represented by 24 teams who battled out their skills in robotics. Eric Marks / THIS IS RENO.

The FIRST Robotics Northern Nevada State Competition took place Saturday at the University of Nevada, Reno. The event marks the first Lego League Championship represented by 24 teams who battled out their skills in robotics.

Under strict rules, time and resources, “teams of high school students are challenged to build industrial-size robots to play a difficult field game in alliance with other teams, while also fundraising to meet their goals, designing a team ‘brand,’ and advancing respect and appreciation for STEM within the local community,” according to the organization’s website.

The FIRST Robotics Northern Nevada State Competition took place Saturday at the University of Nevada, Reno. The event marks the first Lego League Championship represented by 24 teams who battled out their skills in robotics. Eric Marks / THIS IS RENO.
The FIRST Robotics Northern Nevada State Competition took place Saturday at the University of Nevada, Reno. The event marks the first Lego League Championship represented by 24 teams who battled out their skills in robotics. Eric Marks / THIS IS RENO.

For the youth on hand Saturday, it was also the FIRST Lego League Explorer meeting, which is more like a “celebration; a science fair kinda thing,” according to the Northern Nevada First Lego League Coordinator, Caroline Hanson. 

In this league, which precedes the high school Challenge Level, kids build a Lego model and code a little robot. The Explorer League is typically grades 1 through 3, while the other students typically range between grades 4 through 8.

The event also focused on creating an innovative project related to a theme. This year the theme was “masterpiece,” and teams had to identify a problem and create a solution, using, in part, a set of core values. 

“The robot game is what they do, the core values is how they do it: teamwork, discovery, impact, inclusion and innovation,” Hanson said. 

Memes of Team ‘Paws’itive Robotics from Kate Smith Elementary School said they created a stop motion video, mixed with real life, to help with a problem they identified as “kids not getting outside enough to play.” 

Yahir Arellano said his team “found a problem in the USA with kids spending more time indoors and on technology than being outside, so we created a video telling kids about the fun activities you can do outside.”

First and second-place team winners from Saturday’s event will advance to the World Championship and International Invitational held in Houston, Texas, and Wooster, Massachusetts, respectively. More information on the event and national championships can be found on First Nevada’s website.

The FIRST Robotics Northern Nevada State Competition took place Saturday at the University of Nevada, Reno. The event marks the first Lego League Championship represented by 24 teams who battled out their skills in robotics. Eric Marks / THIS IS RENO.
The FIRST Robotics Northern Nevada State Competition took place Saturday at the University of Nevada, Reno. The event marks the first Lego League Championship represented by 24 teams who battled out their skills in robotics. Eric Marks / THIS IS RENO.
The FIRST Robotics Northern Nevada State Competition took place Saturday at the University of Nevada, Reno. The event marks the first Lego League Championship represented by 24 teams who battled out their skills in robotics. Eric Marks / THIS IS RENO.
The FIRST Robotics Northern Nevada State Competition took place Saturday at the University of Nevada, Reno. The event marks the first Lego League Championship represented by 24 teams who battled out their skills in robotics. Eric Marks / THIS IS RENO.
The FIRST Robotics Northern Nevada State Competition took place Saturday at the University of Nevada, Reno. The event marks the first Lego League Championship represented by 24 teams who battled out their skills in robotics. Eric Marks / THIS IS RENO.
The FIRST Robotics Northern Nevada State Competition took place Saturday at the University of Nevada, Reno. The event marks the first Lego League Championship represented by 24 teams who battled out their skills in robotics. Eric Marks / THIS IS RENO.
The FIRST Robotics Northern Nevada State Competition took place Saturday at the University of Nevada, Reno. The event marks the first Lego League Championship represented by 24 teams who battled out their skills in robotics. Eric Marks / THIS IS RENO.
The FIRST Robotics Northern Nevada State Competition took place Saturday at the University of Nevada, Reno. The event marks the first Lego League Championship represented by 24 teams who battled out their skills in robotics. Eric Marks / THIS IS RENO.
The FIRST Robotics Northern Nevada State Competition took place Saturday at the University of Nevada, Reno. The event marks the first Lego League Championship represented by 24 teams who battled out their skills in robotics. Eric Marks / THIS IS RENO.
The FIRST Robotics Northern Nevada State Competition took place Saturday at the University of Nevada, Reno. The event marks the first Lego League Championship represented by 24 teams who battled out their skills in robotics. Eric Marks / THIS IS RENO.
The FIRST Robotics Northern Nevada State Competition took place Saturday at the University of Nevada, Reno. The event marks the first Lego League Championship represented by 24 teams who battled out their skills in robotics. Eric Marks / THIS IS RENO.
The FIRST Robotics Northern Nevada State Competition took place Saturday at the University of Nevada, Reno. The event marks the first Lego League Championship represented by 24 teams who battled out their skills in robotics. Eric Marks / THIS IS RENO.
The FIRST Robotics Northern Nevada State Competition took place Saturday at the University of Nevada, Reno. The event marks the first Lego League Championship represented by 24 teams who battled out their skills in robotics. Eric Marks / THIS IS RENO.
The FIRST Robotics Northern Nevada State Competition took place Saturday at the University of Nevada, Reno. The event marks the first Lego League Championship represented by 24 teams who battled out their skills in robotics. Eric Marks / THIS IS RENO.
The FIRST Robotics Northern Nevada State Competition took place Saturday at the University of Nevada, Reno. The event marks the first Lego League Championship represented by 24 teams who battled out their skills in robotics. Eric Marks / THIS IS RENO.
The FIRST Robotics Northern Nevada State Competition took place Saturday at the University of Nevada, Reno. The event marks the first Lego League Championship represented by 24 teams who battled out their skills in robotics. Eric Marks / THIS IS RENO.
The FIRST Robotics Northern Nevada State Competition took place Saturday at the University of Nevada, Reno. The event marks the first Lego League Championship represented by 24 teams who battled out their skills in robotics. Eric Marks / THIS IS RENO.
The FIRST Robotics Northern Nevada State Competition took place Saturday at the University of Nevada, Reno. The event marks the first Lego League Championship represented by 24 teams who battled out their skills in robotics. Eric Marks / THIS IS RENO.
The FIRST Robotics Northern Nevada State Competition took place Saturday at the University of Nevada, Reno. The event marks the first Lego League Championship represented by 24 teams who battled out their skills in robotics. Eric Marks / THIS IS RENO.
The FIRST Robotics Northern Nevada State Competition took place Saturday at the University of Nevada, Reno. The event marks the first Lego League Championship represented by 24 teams who battled out their skills in robotics. Eric Marks / THIS IS RENO.
The FIRST Robotics Northern Nevada State Competition took place Saturday at the University of Nevada, Reno. The event marks the first Lego League Championship represented by 24 teams who battled out their skills in robotics. Eric Marks / THIS IS RENO.
The FIRST Robotics Northern Nevada State Competition took place Saturday at the University of Nevada, Reno. The event marks the first Lego League Championship represented by 24 teams who battled out their skills in robotics. Eric Marks / THIS IS RENO.
The FIRST Robotics Northern Nevada State Competition took place Saturday at the University of Nevada, Reno. The event marks the first Lego League Championship represented by 24 teams who battled out their skills in robotics. Eric Marks / THIS IS RENO.
The FIRST Robotics Northern Nevada State Competition took place Saturday at the University of Nevada, Reno. The event marks the first Lego League Championship represented by 24 teams who battled out their skills in robotics. Eric Marks / THIS IS RENO.
The FIRST Robotics Northern Nevada State Competition took place Saturday at the University of Nevada, Reno. The event marks the first Lego League Championship represented by 24 teams who battled out their skills in robotics. Eric Marks / THIS IS RENO.
The FIRST Robotics Northern Nevada State Competition took place Saturday at the University of Nevada, Reno. The event marks the first Lego League Championship represented by 24 teams who battled out their skills in robotics. Eric Marks / THIS IS RENO.
The FIRST Robotics Northern Nevada State Competition took place Saturday at the University of Nevada, Reno. The event marks the first Lego League Championship represented by 24 teams who battled out their skills in robotics. Eric Marks / THIS IS RENO.
The FIRST Robotics Northern Nevada State Competition took place Saturday at the University of Nevada, Reno. The event marks the first Lego League Championship represented by 24 teams who battled out their skills in robotics. Eric Marks / THIS IS RENO.
The FIRST Robotics Northern Nevada State Competition took place Saturday at the University of Nevada, Reno. The event marks the first Lego League Championship represented by 24 teams who battled out their skills in robotics. Eric Marks / THIS IS RENO.
The FIRST Robotics Northern Nevada State Competition took place Saturday at the University of Nevada, Reno. The event marks the first Lego League Championship represented by 24 teams who battled out their skills in robotics. Eric Marks / THIS IS RENO.
The FIRST Robotics Northern Nevada State Competition took place Saturday at the University of Nevada, Reno. The event marks the first Lego League Championship represented by 24 teams who battled out their skills in robotics. Eric Marks / THIS IS RENO.
The FIRST Robotics Northern Nevada State Competition took place Saturday at the University of Nevada, Reno. The event marks the first Lego League Championship represented by 24 teams who battled out their skills in robotics. Eric Marks / THIS IS RENO.
The FIRST Robotics Northern Nevada State Competition took place Saturday at the University of Nevada, Reno. The event marks the first Lego League Championship represented by 24 teams who battled out their skills in robotics. Eric Marks / THIS IS RENO.
The FIRST Robotics Northern Nevada State Competition took place Saturday at the University of Nevada, Reno. The event marks the first Lego League Championship represented by 24 teams who battled out their skills in robotics. Eric Marks / THIS IS RENO.
Eric Marks
Eric Markshttp://ericmarksphotography.com/
Born in 1971, Eric Marks was fortunate enough to grow up in a time and family where photography and literature were normal parts of his life. His parents were always enthusiastic and supportive of his photography as a child, and encouraged him to read and write as much as possible. From 2005 to 2012 he owned an award-winning, international, high definition video production company, and has produced video and photography in over 14 different countries on four continents. Eric majored at the University of Nevada, Reno in English/Writing and Art, graduating with English and Photography degrees in 2013, and again with an Art degree in 2018. He teaches all genres of photography at Truckee Meadows Community College, is a freelance photojournalist for several publications, and offers private photography instruction.

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

MORE RENO NEWS

Business

Photos: Reno Public Market celebrates its first year since opening

Cesar Lopez -
The Reno Public Market on Saturday celebrated its first year in business since opening in 2023. Dozens of community members visited the market for live music, free food, and children's activities.

5 events in Reno this week: Tuvan throat singers, improv and art

5 things to do in Reno this week: Taylor Swift tribute, theater, bull riding

Tougher Broncos bully Wolf Pack at Lawlor

UNR, state offices closed, schools on two-hour delay

About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported, and paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

Navigation

Social

Connect

© 2023 This Is Reno / Conrad Communications LLC